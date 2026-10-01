‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Adele Zaikman & Allen Genkin Hard Launch Their Romance With Sweet PDA Photos

There is romance in the air for one of the new “Dancing With the Stars” pros. Adele Zaikman met Allen Genkin while filming “The Next Pro” in Australia this year and quickly developed a friendship.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed watching their unique bond and chemistry on the dance floor. Soon after, Adele was crowned the champion and earned her spot as a pro on DWTS. She stayed in contact with Allen and fans quickly began speculating about a potential romantic relationship.

This week, the pair hard-launched their romance with several steamy photos.

Adele Zaikman & Allen Genkin Confirm Their Relationship

Israeli dancer Adele Zaikman celebrated her 25th birthday on September 30. Allen Genkin penned a heartfelt message for her on social media, attaching several steamy photos of the two.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful queen ❤️❤️❤️ @adele.zaikman,” Allen began his sweet Instagram post. “I want to wish you happiness, health, love and all the success that life has to offer, you deserve everything you dreamt of and more.”

“Watching you shine ✨ like a star ⭐️ that you are has been a blessing and honour of mine to be by your side,” he continued. “You have inspired so many people all over the world, including myself and so many that love you. Every time you walk into a room you’re smile and infectious energy gravitates people towards you. Please never forget how special you are in every single way.”

Allen went on to say that meeting Adele on “The Next Pro” was one of the best things that ever happened to him. They built a unique connection that blossomed into something much greater.

“You are the best, and I believe the best things in life for you are only just beginning. Enjoy every moment baby, I love you❤️” he concluded.



Other Dancers React to the Photos

No one in the “Dancing With the Stars” cast was surprised by the post. In fact, many expressed excitement that Allen and Adele were finally making their relationship public.

“Secrets out thank goodness,” “The Next Pro” contestant Selena Hamilton wrote in the comments.

“HARD LAUNCH!!! Omg I’ve had no one to talk to about this UNTIL NOW!” Emma Slater chimed in.

“Thank god we can finally talk about this 😍❤️🔥” the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram account added.

Adele Zaikman achieved her dream of becoming a “Dancing With the Stars” pro, but her run was cut short. She and her celebrity partner, “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt, were eliminated first on premiere night.

Though incredibly disappointing, she will still dance in many featured routines throughout the competition.

“Being eliminated is something I understand and I’m fine with. What hurts is the outside noise and the comments on social media,” the 25-year-old told Carrie Burk. “I feel like me getting eliminated was not as painful in a way as what people have to say.”

Adele Zaikman and the rest of the pro dancers will be back in the ballroom when week four kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC. The theme for the evening will be “Mariah Carey Night,” so tune in and vote for your favorite contestants to keep them moving forward.