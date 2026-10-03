Marie Osmond Shares Sweet Photo From Son’s Wedding Day, Gushes Over New Daughter-in-Law

Marie Osmond has added another member to her larger-than-life family, and she couldn’t be happier about the addition. The singer has eight children, but knows there is always room for more.

Osmond’s son, Matthew Blosil, married his lovely bride on Tuesday, September 8, in Utah. After taking some time to spend quality time with her family, Marie Osmond is excitedly showing off a new photo from the big day.

Marie Osmond Loved Being the ‘Mother of the Groom’

Marie Osmond grew up in a large LDS family. Now, she’s excitedly expanding the clan once again. Her son, Matthew, recently tied the knot with his lovely bride, Kaitlynn.

On Instagram, the singer was elated to talk about her son’s wedding.

“I haven’t posted since our son Matthew and his beautiful bride, Kaitlynn, got married,” Osmond began the post. “I asked her if I could post a couple of photos from that day. I thought it was so sweet that she sent me this one of Matthew and me! We love Kaitlynn to pieces, and she fits right into our family‼️🥰”

Immediately after the wedding, Marie Osmond and her husband left for a relaxing European vacation. Overall, the last month has been filled with peace, love, and joy.

Fans showered the Osmond family with love. Many complimented Marie’s beautiful wedding ensemble and wished Matthew and Kaitlynn a lifetime of happiness.

“Marie you look stunning. We are so happy for your family to get a wonderful daughter in law. That’s such a blessing. Congratulations to all,” one fan kindly wrote.

“Gorgeous—the image and the message!! What a beautiful moment. 😍🩵🩵🩵 Thank you for always sharing the light that you do!” another added.

In another post, Osmond shared a video of her son and new daughter-in-law proudly emerging from the church together. She noted that it “was such a beautiful wedding.”

The Utah Singer Raves Over Her Daughter-in-Law

This isn’t the first time Marie Osmond has publicly discussed her son’s wedding. Over the summer, she posted about Kaitlynn’s bridal shower and how excited she was for the upcoming nuptials.

“I’d like you all to meet Kaitlynn; she’s absolutely adorable, and she’s my son Matthew’s fiancée! We couldn’t love her more!!!♥️” Marie posted in August.

“I know many of you met Matthew when he was on the road with me, and I thought you’d like to know. He’s such a wonderful man, and I’m so happy for them☺️ Yesterday was a very special day, family and friends all gathered for Kaitlynn’s bridal shower,” she added.

Fans went wild for the post, noting how amazing it would be to have Marie Osmond for a mother-in-law. Several praised the singer for being so open and caring toward her new daughter-in-law.

“I was wondering when another one of your kiddos was gonna get married! Congratulations to them both! That is wonderful!! I wish them the best!!! ❤️ she is beautiful!!” a fan wrote in the comments.

Fans wish a lifetime of happiness for the newlyweds and the Osmond family as a whole.