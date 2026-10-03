Nicole Scherzinger Appears to Be Healing Well in New Photos After ‘Scary’ Burn Injury

Nicole Scherzinger is a multi-talented star: she won “Dancing with the Stars” Season 10, appeared on “The Masked Singer,” is a fashion legend, a Broadway star, and more recently, she reunited with her The Pussycat Dolls bandmates, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt.

Ahead of one of their concerts in Germany on September 26, Scherzinger sustained serious burns to her leg, and her injury was photographed during her recent public outing.

Nicole Scherzinger Photographed After Burn Injury

Scherzinger sustained the burns in a boiling water incident, an hour before she was due to perform in Düsseldorf last weekend. On Saturday, October 3, the Daily Mail published photos of her walking around Manchester. She looked pretty and relaxed, wearing a black sports bra and matching cropped leggings. Her hair was tied up, and she accessorized with a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

The cropped leggings showed her leg, which is not bandaged and appears to be healing well. Scherzinger also appeared to be in good health as she stopped to greet fans and sign autographs.

A day after the “Sunset Boulevard” star sustained her burn, she shared photos of her leg on her Instagram Stories. “Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set—But the show must go on,” she wrote, E! News reports. “Thanks Düsseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon, Amsterdam.”

In an interview with The Sun, published on October 1, Scherzinger discussed her burn and how it happened. “I had a pretty bad burn the other day. It was scary because it was literally right before the show and, if anyone’s had a bad burn, it really burns unless you have it submerged under cold, cold water. But time was not on my side,” she said. “I had these tights on, so fortunately it went on the tights, but there were designs on them. It’s kind of like a tribal tattoo now, apart from the open bits.”

She continued, “I looked at the girls, and they know how strong I am, but I was shaken because of the stress of the pain. And then knowing that it was hard to walk, let alone, ‘How do you maneuver in a show where you want no one to know that it’s happened?’”

Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Excitement of Rejoining The Pussycat Dolls

Scherzinger has expressed excitement about reuniting with The Pussycat Dolls, and it’s not surprising that she has a “show must go on” mentality, given how passionate she is about her music. When it was announced that the trio would release new music and tour in North America, Europe, and England, with their last date scheduled for October 13 in London, Scherzinger told BBC News, “The timing of everything was just perfect.”

Later in the interview, she said, “After 20 years, you’re like, ‘Where is everybody?’ But for us, it aligned. People are in different places in their lives, some of the other people have different commitments and priorities, but this worked out for us.” Scherzinger reached out to Roberts and Wyatt.

“We had some conversations, and we were just like, ‘We’re on the same page, we’re excited about embracing where we’re at now as women and celebrating that.’” Roberts said. “I’m just really excited to get back on stage and swing these hips around in some latex, hun!”