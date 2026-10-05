Simone Biles Latest Colts Game Look Is Impossible to Miss

Olympian and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Simone Biles continues to turn heads with her WAG fashion looks. With the NFL season in full swing, Biles has been showing off her latest game-day looks on social media as she cheers on her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines.

In fact, Biles took her stylish game-day fashion overseas when the Colts went against the Washington Commanders in London on Sunday, October 4. The athlete even took inspiration from the city to create her ensemble, providing more details to her fans on TikTok.

Simone Biles’ Game-Day Look Is a Nod to London As She Travels Overseas to Support Her Husband Jonathan Owens & the Colts

Getty Jonathan Owens #38 of the Indianapolis Colts kisses his wife gymnast Simone Biles prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NFL WAGS have mastered the art of showing team spirit through their game-day fashion, and Simone Biles is no exception. The Olympic gymnast, who wed Indianapolis Colts player Jonathan Owens in April 2023, was on hand Sunday to cheer on her husband and the team during their overseas game in London.

Naturally, Biles’ fashion-forward look quickly caught the attention of fans, with her ensemble paying tribute to her husband and the city hosting the game. In a TikTok video, Biles broke down her amazing look: a white two-piece, trench-style set that she customized to feature Owens’ No. 38 and his last name.

“I wanted to do a very London vibe, so I got this trench, two-piece set from [Pretty Little Thing],” she said while showcasing the No. 38 she put on one side of the trench coat, his last name in blue with a silver rhinestone outline on the back, and his number on the back of her skirt. She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace that featured the letter “J.”

However, Biles stated in her video that her game-day attire was not “the star of the show.” The former DWTS contestant ran back to retrieve a stunning metallic classic Chanel flap bag from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 evening collection that featured crystal embellishments throughout.

The Colts ended up defeating the Commanders 30-13. Could Biles’ Chanel bag be the new good-luck charm, just like Jordan Wood’s lucky orange handbag she sported during New York Knicks games?

Biles Admits She Isn’t Bothered By WAG Title

Getty Simone Biles attends the game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

After marrying Owens in 2023, Biles has been officially inducted into the elite group of women and girlfriends of professional athletes known as WAGS. During a conversation with Us Weekly, the Olympian shared that she isn’t bothered by the title despite being known for her own incredible athleticism and Olympic feats.

“It just doesn’t bother me because I know who I am and what I’ve accomplished outside of it,” she told the outlet. “It doesn’t matter when somebody’s like, ‘Oh, Simone’s one of the WAGs.’ Don’t care. I know I’ve done great things on an Olympic level and for the mental health community, foster [care] community, all of this stuff. To me, it doesn’t seem derogatory because I know exactly who I am. I don’t care what you call me. I’ve done what I’ve done,” she added.

Of course, Biles is now part of a community that also includes Taylor Swift, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this past summer. Those who don’t even watch the NFL have now flocked to their screens to see the “Cleveland!” singer’s latest fits as she cheers on her husband.