See the Swoon-Worthy Way Derek Hough Celebrated Wife Hayley’s 32nd Birthday

The way Derek Hough chose to celebrate his wife Hayley Erbert Hough’s 32nd birthday couldn’t have been more thoughtful and romantic. The 41-year-old “DWTS” judge revealed on Wednesday, October 14 that he honored the occasion by throwing a dinner with friends and family, and the scene was picturesque.

“Love this video,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram clip that shows Hayley happily posing in front of a long banquet table adorned with pink, red and white blooms at in front of every place setting. Hayley’s shining, shoulder length hair was styled in smooth waves, and she wore a sleeveless form-fitting brown suede dress that evoked fall vibes.

Derek and Hayley got married in August 2023, and welcomed their first child, a little girl named Everley, in December 2025.

Derek Hough Reflects On Sweet Moments With Hayley

In a post to Hayley on her official birthday, October 11, Derek shared a collection of special moments with Hayley, including scenes of the former troupe member posing with safari animals. In the caption, he wrote, “Loved celebrating you yesterday, my love. Watching this little adventure reminds me how much I love our life together, nature, travel, animals, and now our greatest adventure, our beautiful daughter. Here’s to creating more magic together. Happy birthday, my love.”

Hayley Hough Shared New Glimpses of Baby Everley Last Week

Last week, Hayley took to Instagram to share a collection of snaps that included several new glimpses of baby Everley. In one shot, the little girl’s side profile is visible as Hayley cradles her in a rocker. In another, Everley balances on her feet while grasping a dresser wearing an adorable pair of Halloween pajamas, which Derek’s costar Jenna Johnson shouted out in the comments.

Derek Hough Recently Spoke Out in Defense of His Strict Judging on “Dancing With the Stars”

Getty Soon after season 35 got under way, Derek spoke out to the media to defend his practice of giving out some less than stellar scores. In the first weeks of the competition, the 6-time winner, who transitioned to his judging role in 2020, gave out 3s and 4s to some of the weaker contestants.

He spoke out to Us Weekly in late September to explain his strictness, saying, “It’s not a reflection on them, it’s a reflection on the hope to change the value of what a number means.”

He added, “I think when you actually look at the score, you look at where everybody ended up being placed. When you actually look at it, it felt pretty accurate.”

Derek also shared that in his view, a high score such as an 8 or above should “mean something” and so therefore, lower scores need to be used for “the less than stellar performances.”

The most recent celebrity to be eliminated was Guillermo Rodriguez.