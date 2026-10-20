Derek Hough Surprises Fans With Special Announcement for 2027

DWTS fan favorite Derek Hough is stepping outside the ballroom for a brand-new adventure.

The longtime judge took to social media to tease an exciting new experience that will bring fans closer to his signature energy than ever before. While Hough is no stranger to touring the country and captivating live audiences, his latest announcement marks a unique shift in how he plans to connect with fans.

Derek Hough Teased a New Adventure

The secret is officially out: Derek Hough’s next major venture is taking him to the high seas.

Sharing the details in an Instagram update, the DWTS judge revealed he is teaming up with artist Lindsey Stirling for her “Master of Tides Cruise” aboard the Norwegian Jewel. Departing from Miami and heading to Cozumel, Mexico, the special event will bring fans an exclusive mix of music, dance workshops, and interactive getaway experiences.

Hough wrote, “Who says the dance floor has to stay on land? I’m excited to be joining Lindsey Stirling for her Master of Tides Cruise, sailing from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, January 29–February 2, 2027!”

He continued, “From live performances, karaoke, and dancing to whimsical theme nights and feel-good wellness experiences, it’s a one-of-a-kind getaway packed with creativity, connection, and plenty of surprises along the way. We’ll be sailing aboard the Norwegian Jewel, and I’d love for you to join us. Space is limited! Reserve your cabin at MasterOfTidesCruise.com.”

Fans Reacted to the Exciting News

Disney Derek Hough judges DWTS contestants during Season 35 (Disney)

The reaction from Derek Hough’s dedicated fanbase was immediate and overwhelming. Social media users flooded the post to share their excitement. Followers tagged their friends and celebrated the chance to experience a live getaway hosted by two fan-favorite artists.

Stirling was a celebrity competitor alongside Hough’s best friend, pro Mark Ballas, nine years ago. She competed in 2017 during Season 25. The couple came in second place to Jordan Fisher and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold.

Fans made it clear that Hough’s next project looks to be wildly popular. Here’s what they had to say.

“Omg you will love cruising!! You definitely can feel the floor moving when performing during a show!” exclaimed one follower.

A second fan wrote, “My daughter is so excited to dance with you!! We are counting down the cruise days.”

“Hoping fate allows me to meet you in person,” shared a third Instagram user.

A fourth follower declared, “Sounds like an amazing time.”

The cruise announcement comes as Hough continues a packed run of national dance tours. While his stage shows put his choreography on full display, this ocean trip gives fans a chance to actually hang out, learn some moves, and share a vacation with Hough and Stirling rather than just watching from a theater seat. For anyone who has followed his career from the ballroom to the stage, it is about as close to the action as you can get.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.