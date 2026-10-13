DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong Hilariously Abducted By Eliminated Pros, Fueling Speculation About ‘Yellow Curse’

Following his recent exit from the DWTS ballroom, professional dancer Brandon Armstrong leaned completely into one of the show’s most persistent and hilarious fan theories.

In a lighthearted Instagram video, a group of previously eliminated pros “abducted” Armstrong on the set of the ABC reality dance series. They leaned into his alleged “Yellow Curse,” which means that each time he wears yellow, he’s eliminated.

Brandon Armstrong Flees From Being a Part of Eliminated Pros in Spooky Video

Brandon Armstrong captioned the clip, “My official abducti— I mean induction to the eliminated pros…who will be joining us tonight?” Then, he unveiled the short film, which showed him trying to outrun Hayley Bills, Adele Zaikman, Alan Bersten, and Britt Stewart.

Each eliminated pro appears to follow Armstrong wherever he tries to hide. Then, he is shown reflecting on all the times he wore yellow and was eliminated from the competition.

In the end, the dance pro climbed into his trailer and believed he was safe, until he saw his fellow pros hiding in the closet, wearing yellow T-shirts. They approached him with his own shirt, and by the video’s end, he’s seen with the dancers, now one of them. They ask, “Who’s next?”

TV Line explained Armstrong’s “yellow curse” season by season.

Last week, the dancer and his celebrity partner, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, donned an outfit with yellow details. Despite being told by the judges it was the couple’s best dance yet, he and Miller were eliminated.

Last season, the pro dancer and Lauren Jauregui were sent home when they were wearing, you guess it, yellow outfits. Previously, in Season 32, Armstrong was partnered with Lele Pons and was wearing a yellow jacket when he was sent home.

Fans Laughed Out Loud At The Viral Clip

Disney Alfonso Ribeiro, Ciara Miller, Brandon Armstrong, and Julianne Hough of ‘DWTS’ /Disney/Eric McCandless

Fans couldn’t help but chuckle at Brandon Armstrong leaning into the fan theory, and his own elimination.

They quickly flooded the comments to show their appreciation. Many admitted the backstage humor helped soften the blow of losing several fan-favorite pros so early in the season.

“Abducted by eliminated pros. WHO’S NEXT!!!!!!!!! READYYYYY TO RECRUIT MORE,” exclaimed one viewer.

A second fan penned, “This deserves an Oscar.”

“I’m cryinggggg,” stated a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan believed this short film was conceived by Armstrong’s wife, Brylee. They noted, “GIRL. Is this your work because!!! Damn. Well done.”

While his Mirrorball run with partner Ciara Miller may be over, Armstrong isn’t hanging up his dancing shoes just yet. Fans tuning in for Super Bowl Night can likely expect to see him back on the floor as part tonight’s high-energy opening routine.

Although Brandon Armstrong’s place in the lineup hasn’t been officially confirmed by the DWTS, one thing is certain: if he does step back into the ballroom, viewers are crossing their fingers that the wardrobe department leaves every last shade of yellow on the rack.

DWTS airs live, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.