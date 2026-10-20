‘DWTS’ Drama: Carrie Ann Inaba’s Remarks About Her Strict Judging Resurface: ‘I Don’t Know How to Hold Back’

When it comes to the DWTS judging table, Carrie Ann Inaba knows she often plays the role of the tough taskmaster. As fan debate heats up ahead of her latest ballroom face-off with veteran pro Jenna Johnson during the show’s Dedication Night, past comments have resurfaced, showing Inaba passionately defending her uncompromising judging style. For the longtime panelist, refusing to hand out easy scores isn’t about being harsh; it’s about respecting the integrity of the dance.

Carrie Ann Inaba Revealed the Biggest Misconception Viewers Have

In a September 2026 interview with CBS LA, Carrie Ann Inaba shared why she has a reputation for tough judging on DWTS. She is an original panelist, and has been with the series, alongside Bruno Tonioli, throughout its 35 seasons.

Inaba was asked by reporter Pat Harvey what she found was the hardest thing she does on the series: giving criticism or holding back. Her response was surprising.

She laughed, “I don’t know how to hold back.” Inaba continued, “I guess holding back is harder.

When asked what the biggest misconception people have about her, the judge was careful in her response. Rather than shying away from her reputation as a tough taskmaster, she clarified that her uncompromising standards are designed to push performers to reach their true potential.

She explained, “I think people think that I tried to be mean on the show, and that’s absolutely the furthest from the truth. In fact, I am taking all the pain so that somebody can succeed.”

“I am willing to carry all the negativity that comes at me ’cause I want somebody to do well,” Inaba continued.

Her Remarks Carry More Weight Since Jenna Johnson Face-Off

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During DWTS Super Bowl Night, Carrie Ann Inaba called out pro Jenna Johnson for including an illegal lift in her choreography for celebrity contestant Harry Shum Jr., sparking an instant, tense exchange. Inaba praised the dance’s energy, noted a lack of traditional Samba content, and called out what she believed was an illegal lift.

Johnson pushed back live on the floor, arguing that there was no lift, prompting the judge to read the show’s official technical definition of a lift out loud. The unexpected standoff instantly ignited fan debate on social media, with viewers divided over whether the call was necessary or overly harsh.

The conflict continued over the course of a week, as Johnson’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, called Inaba out on a since-deleted Instagram story, referencing a physical interaction between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. However, he did not promote physical violence against the judge. Rather, in an Instagram story as reported by Variety, he referred to the moment when Smith said to Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, Inaba did not file a HR complaint against Chmerkovskiy reported . Subsequently, the dance pro was suspended for one week, and his celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, will dance tonight with Alan Bersten.

Chmerkovskiy said in his statement, “The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in. Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna, and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”

DWTS airs live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.