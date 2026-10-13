DWTS Fan-Favorite Guillermo Rodriguez’s Journey From Parking Lot Duty to Dancing ‘For the People’

When Guillermo Rodriguez takes the stage on DWTS, he isn’t just competing for scores; he’s performing for the audience at home.

His genuine, lighthearted charm has made him an instant fan favorite on the dance floor, but his road to prime-time television is one of the most unlikely success stories in late-night history. He brings that same “for the people” energy to every routine, though his path to the ballroom didn’t begin in a dance studio, or even in television.

How Did Guillermo Rodriguez Get to DWTS?

Play

Long before he was mixing red-carpet cocktails or learning choreography, Guillermo was just trying to make a living in Los Angeles after emigrating from Zacatecas, Mexico. He worked a variety of jobs—including hotel waiter and night-shift security guard—before landing a job as a parking lot attendant for Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, the home of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

His life took a turn when the show’s creative team noticed his effortless humor and charisma. A few playful on-air bits quickly turned into a full-time gig as Kimmel’s right-hand man, setting the stage for a decades-long TV career built purely on authenticity and his connection with the viewers.

However, his origins were far more humble than his success today.

According to Express, Rodriguez was working a trio of jobs before stardom hit. His jobs included hotel room service and a parking lot attendant at the studio where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is taped in order to provide for his family, which includes his wife, Sarai and their son, Benji.

One evening, exhausted from his workload, Rodriguez fell asleep in Kimmel announcer Dicky Barrett’s car. Instead of getting fired, Kimmel thought the mistake was hilarious and he brought Guillermo on as a sidekick.

Guillermo Rodriguez’s Pro Partner, Witney Carson, Says He’s ‘Just a Regular Guy’

Play

In an interview with Andy Richter for DWTS’ official podcast, Witney Carson said that Guillermo Rodriguez is a “regular guy” who loves performing.

She explained, “Guillermo is performing for the people—he loves the people. He’s just a regular guy with no dance experience, and he’s just doing his best.”

Additionally, the dance pro told People Magazine, “I do have to say he’s also the most loved by everyone, the crew, the producers. He’s always going out of his way to say hi to everyone, people who open the door, who are sweeping the floor. He’s always very, very kind and the favorite of everyone.”

As the series heads into Week 5 with an homage to the Super Bowl, Guillermo Rodriguez’s appeal lies in his absolute sincerity. He remains the ultimate TV underdog: a parking lot guard who captured the hearts of millions simply by being himself.

As he continues to light up the DWTS ballroom, he proves that enthusiasm, heart, and a genuine connection with the audience will always beat flawless technique. Guillermo isn’t out to prove anything to the judges; he’s on that dance floor to entertain the fans who backed him from day one, proving that true stardom is all about heart.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.