DWTS Fans Are In Stitches Over Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins’ Unfiltered Rehearsal Video

Leave it to Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins to turn a grueling DWTS practice into comedy gold.

The dance partners sent fans into hysterics after sharing an unfiltered clip from their latest rehearsal session, proving that their off-stage banter is just as entertaining as their routine. Within minutes of posting, the laugh-out-loud video had the DWTS community in complete uproar.

Mark Ballas Teachers Maura Higgins One Very Important Ballroom Rule

While Dancing with the Stars rehearsals are filled with plenty of laughs and unscripted chaos, there comes a time when the pro studio masterclass takes over.

For veteran pro Mark Ballas, bringing celebrity partner Maura Higgins up to ballroom speed meant introducing her to an essential cardinal rule of performance, one that every serious dancer has to learn early on. But as fans quickly found out, even the most fundamental dance lessons come with plenty of personality when this duo is in the room.

In the hilarious clip, Ballas joked, “Don’t cross this line with your hand.” Higgins reached over his shoulder, leading Ballas to respond, “How dare you.”

The video clip hails from the 2009 movie “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.” The Egyptian pharaoh Kahmunrah (played by Hank Azaria) drew a line and warned Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) not to cross it.

An accompanying caption read, “How being back in frame is going. Maura and Mark will be channeling Rihanna in their Super Bowl tango.” The couple will dance to “Only Girl (In the World).”

Fans Reacted to the Hilarious Viral Clip

Disney ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” stars Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the clip showing the fun relationship between former “Traitors” co-stars Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas. Social media was instantly flooded with comments from amused followers who couldn’t get enough of their charming off-camera chemistry.

“Y’all are seriously so funny and I love your friendship. Maura is such a naturally gorgeous dancer and you’ve always been the most incredible teacher and choreographer! The chemistry and trust of your friendship really shows on the dance floor. I am absolutely loving every minute of it and I can’t believe that Maura hasn’t danced before! She’s SO impressive,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “They crack me up. She pretends she is inattentive however, she is soaking it in.”

“Brother and sister vibes: Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins. She’s immediately putting her hand out and shaking it. Perfect! You guys are smashing,” concluded a third follower.

DWTS airs live, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.