Beloved DWTS Cast Members Val Chmerkovskiy & Carrie Ann Inaba Made Waves Weeks Before His Ballroom Suspension

The DWTS ballroom is no stranger to spirited debate, but tension between Val Chmerkovskiy and judge Carrie Ann Inaba seemed to be quietly building long before his recent one-week suspension.

Back in September, after Inaba offered a sharp critique of his celebrity partner Jenna Dewan’s routine during early season scoring, Chmerkovskiy didn’t hold back in standing his ground. His outspoken response on the dance floor immediately caught the attention of long-time fans, and a resurfaced clip seems to show an early sign of the growing friction between the veteran pro and the judging panel.

Val Chmerkovskiy Spoke Out in September to Support Jenna Dewan Against Carrie Ann Inaba’s Judging Remarks

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Val Chmerkovskiy used his public platform to speak out in support of his celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, on September 29, following the series Yacht Rock Night. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight and made a comment that appeared to foreshadow their future conflict.

Inaba judged the actress for going “too hard” onstage. However, in an after-show interview, Dewan said she would apply the veteran judge’s critiques to her upcoming performances.

“I love their perspective. I want to take it and try to work with them,” Dewan explained.

It was then that Chmerkovskiy interrupted to say, “I know where [Inaba] parks her car. I’m just saying, like, if she doesn’t want a different design on it.” He laughed to show his statement was a joke.

However, Chmerkovskiy then added, “Carrie Ann is right. We do go hard.”

Will Val Chmerkovskiy Return to the Ballroom for Halloween Night?

Getty Val Chmerkovskiy attends the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy is scheduled to return to the ballroom alongside Jenna Dewan for the series’ annual Halloween show.

However, he was suspended from the ballroom during Dedication Night for one week after posting a controversial social media comment toward judge Carrie Ann Inaba. His remarks came after his wife and fellow pro Jenna Johnson faced heavy criticism from Inaba over a prohibited lift during a routine.

Chmerkovskiy posted a since deleted TikTok where he said, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night,” referencing Will Smith’s infamous 2022 altercation with Chris Rock.

In a statement shared with NBC News, the show’s production company, BBC Studios, discussed Chmerkovskiy’s suspension. They wrote, “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Chmerkovskiy responded via an Instagram story. He wrote, via People Magazine, “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent post. I have reached out to Carrie Ann to apologize directly and personally, and I also want to apologize publicly, as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal DWTS family.”

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air of the series air the next day on Hulu.