Former DWTS Pro Sets the Record Straight on Who First Performed The Viral Upside-Down Split

Long before viral TikTok dance trends and social media breakdown videos took over the internet, DWTS fan-favorite Louis van Amstel was already pushing the boundaries of ballroom choreography on live reality television.

Back in Season 3, the three-time World Dance Champion shocked judges and viewers alike by choreographing and executing a breathtaking upside-down split trick. He performed it alongside his celebrity partner, “High School Musical” star Monique Coleman.

Louis Van Amstel Shared His Thoughts on The Viral Trend He First Performed 20 Years Ago View this post on Instagram

Former DWTS pro, Louis Van Amstel, took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the Season 35 viral moment between pro Pasha Pashkov and celebrity competitor Amber Glenn.

Paskov and Glenn famously executed the jaw-dropping upside-down split during Week 4 of the competition while performing a dramatic Rumba to Mariah Carey’s hit “Hero.” Now, as a new generation of dancers brings similar high-flying floorwork into the spotlight, as Louis sets the record straight and reminds long-time fans exactly who brought the iconic move to the DWTS ballroom first, twenty years earlier.

Van Amstel began, “I want to comment on a video that was shared with me by my friend, on Instagram. It was a comparison between Amber and Pasha doing the same upside down split as I did in Season 3 in 2006 with Monique Coleman.”

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“I want to thank most of you that did not compare, didn’t choose who you like better or not, and you just enjoyed both ways,” he continued.

He concluded, “I am proud of Monique and Amber did a great upside down split. It’s not easy. Pasha did a great job teaching her. By the way, I did that move with my professional partner Joanna Leunis in 2001.”

“I would love to take credit that I made up that move, but I did not. We saw it from an exhibition couple, a theater arts couple, and that was the inspiration for me to do it.”

Fans Responded to the Former’s Pro’s Statement

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In the comments section of Louis Van Amstel’s post, fans shared their thoughts about his remarks. They shared their own statements in response, as did Pasha Pashkov, giving credit where it belonged.

Pashkov responded to Van Amstel’s video, writing, “I always loved how you did it with Joanna Leunis at Super Stars show. That one was absolute perfection.”

One fan wrote, “You and Monique were my favorite couple that season, and I remember that upside-down split! You’re right; there is no comparison! Both Monique and Amber did it beautifully.”

“Always a class act. While I couldn’t recall who had done it previously, I did remember it being done. So cool to see it again all these years later,” remarked a second viewer.

A third Instagram user penned, “Louis the OG!!!! Bravo to Pasha & Amber for carrying on the history of the upside-down split!!!!”

“Agree! Both beautiful and both very difficult to do! Bravo!” concluded a fourth follower.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.