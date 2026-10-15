Julia Stiles Teases Emotional ‘DWTS’ Tribute to Late Co-Star Heath Ledger

Julia Stiles is preparing to honor her late “10 Things I Hate About You” co-star Heath Ledger with a special performance on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The actress, 45, and her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa, are set to perform a contemporary routine to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” during the show’s upcoming Dedication Night.

Fans of the 1999 romantic comedy will recognize the song from the memorable scene in which Ledger’s character, Patrick Verona, serenades Stiles’ character, Kat Stratford, while dancing across the high school bleachers.

Stiles teased the performance during the Thursday, Oct. 15, episode of Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast.

“We’re still, kind of, working it out, but I know it’s going to be really special,” she said. “I can’t really say too much in advance.”

Julia Stiles Reflects on Her Special Bond With Heath Ledger

Stiles and Ledger starred opposite each other in “10 Things I Hate About You,” which became one of the most recognizable teen romantic comedies of the late 1990s.

Ledger, who played the charming Patrick Verona, passed away in January 2008 at age 28.

While Stiles has kept the details of her upcoming tribute under wraps, she has previously spoken fondly about her experience working with Ledger and the friendship they developed on set.

In a January 2025 interview with E! News, the actress remembered Ledger’s personality and the positive impression he left on those around him.

“He was amazing,” she said. “He was such a bright light.”

Stiles recalled how close the cast became while filming, but said Ledger had a special way of making people feel comfortable.

“He just walked into the room and lit it up,” she shared.

The actress explained that his kindness meant a great deal to her, especially since the movie marked her first leading role in a major studio film.

“He was very kind and generous to me,” Stiles recalled. “When you’re an actress in your first leading role in a big studio movie, you need to feel comfortable with the other person.”

She also remembered having fun filming the movie’s paintball date scene and becoming unexpectedly emotional while delivering Kat’s famous poem toward the end of the film.

Stiles said her tears during that scene weren’t planned, explaining that she was moved by the experience as production was coming to an end.

Julia Stiles Brought Another Movie Memory to the ‘DWTS’ Ballroom

Stiles’ upcoming tribute follows another nostalgic performance during the Oct. 13 episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Stiles and Sosa recreated a memorable moment from her 2001 film “Save the Last Dance,” with former co-star Sean Patrick Thomas making a surprise appearance.

The pair performed a jazz routine to a remix of Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block,” earning 33 out of 40 points from the judges, per Good Morning America.

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Stiles has also been balancing rehearsals in Los Angeles with family life in New York, where she lives with her husband, Preston Cook, and their three sons.

During her “Get Real” appearance, she explained that her family visited her in September and that Sosa has occasionally traveled with her to New York so they could continue rehearsing.

“My family came and visited me for, like, a week in September. So, I’ve been trading off,” she shared.

As Stiles prepares to return to the ballroom, her next performance will revisit another memorable part of her acting career while paying tribute to Ledger.

“We’re still, kind of, working it out, but I know it’s going to be really special,” she said.