Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Out Carrie Ann Inaba Over Jenna Johnson DWTS Lift Controversy

Former DWTS mirrorball champion Maks Chmerkovskiy is stepping up to defend his family, weighing in on the heated controversy surrounding Carrie Ann Inaba’s recent critique of Jenna Johnson.

After Inaba docked points from Johnson and her partner for an alleged “illegal lift,” Chmerkovskiy didn’t hold back, calling out what he sees as inconsistency at the judges’ table. The blunt critique comes as the former pro firmly backs his sister-in-law, reigniting a longstanding debate among fans over how strictly the show’s rulebook should actually be enforced.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Claims Carrie Ann Inaba Needs ‘Consistency’

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Maks Chmerkovskiy weighed in on Carrie Ann Inaba’s critique of Jenna Johnson’s choreography during a night of dances dedicated to Super Bowl performers on DWTS. Chmerkovskiy is her brother-in-law; Johnson is married to his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Maks shared his thoughts during an appearance on the Viall Files podcast.

“She goes and starts reading off the rulebook, but then that same rulebook that’s applicable in ballroom with lifts is only applicable to a couple dancing. You’re not talking about extra background dancers running out,” he explained.

“There’s no ‘three other people’ in the rulebook. The point is: Carrie Ann, get some consistency,” he continued. “A lift is a lift if a partner lifted his partner. If you’re going to have [the] troupe run out and throw someone in the air, that’s not a lift. That’s DWTS creative direction, and you should complain to the creative director.”

After a samba to “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, Johnson and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr., waited for their scores. However, they were told by Inaba that there was a lift in their routine. She said, “If that was a halftime show, amazing, I loved every minute of it. But it’s a samba … I think you need to put more content into your dances.”

When Johnson questioned her critique, Inaba read the following statement off a piece of paper. A lift is defined as “any movement during which one of the dancers has both feet off the floor at the same time with the assistance or support of their partner.”

Jenna Johnson Weighed in On The ‘Lift’

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In an interview with Extra at the conclusion of DWTS’ Super Bowl episodes, Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. faced the cameras to talk about Carrie Ann Inaba’s comments.

“It’s hard because usually when someone’s called out for a lift, it’s when your partner lifts you,” Johnson commented. “I was definitely unaware of two guys that weren’t myself, rolling back Harry and lifting him.”

“But I absolutely hear Carrie Ann. She’s a judge for a reason,” Johnson continued. “She’s doing her job.”

She concluded, “I’m going to do mine. I’m going to take the feedback. I would never do something intentionally to break the rules. I like to take risks, but I also love rules, so I hear and respect the judges, absolutely.”

Despite the heated debate surrounding Carrie Ann Inaba’s strict rulebook call, Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. sailed safely into the next week of competition. DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.