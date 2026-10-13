Robert Irwin Gives Amazing POV Insight Into Living at Australia Zoo — ‘Pure Paradise!’

The wonderful Robert Irwin has given the most amazing, adorable, and enviable point-of-view insight into living at the iconic Australia Zoo.

Current “Dancing with the Stars” champion and “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” host Irwin, 22, helps with operations at the famous zoological and botanical garden. His mother, Teri Irwin, has been the sole owner and chairwoman there since his father Steve Irwin tragically passed away in 2006.

Located in Beerwah, a suburb of the Sunshine Coast region in Queensland, Australia, Australia Zoo was opened by Robert’s grandparents, Bob and Lyn Irwin, on June 3 in 1970. It was originally called Beerwah Reptile and Fauna Park.

Robert took to social media to share a wonderful video from his spectacular home with his fans.

Robert Irwin Interacts With Many Animals in His Latest Post

Robert Irwin shared his incredible insight into living at Australia Zoo with the 10 million followers on his Instagram account.

Specifically, his post includes a fantastic 22-second video in which he interacts with many of the animals who live with him at the fabulous zoo.

The clip starts with Irwin stroking a rhinoceros with the text “POV: You live in a zoo” written on the screen. It then includes a parrot landing on Irwin’s wrist, Irwin feeding juvenile kangaroos, an interaction with a giraffe, Irwin feeding a large tortoise, Irwin stroking an elephant, Irwin holding a huge python, Irwin face to face with a Koala, Irwin feeding a huge crocodile, and a quokka licking Irwin’s face while he laughs uncontrollably.

Irwin’s caption on post reads, “So grateful I get to call Australia Zoo home. Pure paradise!”

The jingle from a 1980s Nestlé Crunch commercial and Prince’s iconic track “Purple Rain” play over the video.

Fans and followers of Irwin flocked to the comments section to have their say on his lovely post.

Irwin’s Followers Love Him, His Video & Australia Zoo

Getty Robert Irwin.

The comments section of Robert Irwin’s post about Australia Zoo is buzzing with positivity. Messages from his fans and followers praise him, his video, and the zoo itself.

One of Irwin’s followers commented, “It really is an amazing zoo, i remember going there when i was younger. I loved it 👍🏻.”

Another follower wrote, “Oh gosh I can’t wait to come to this zoo.”

Somebody else said, “I wish I could visit Australia zoo. It’s one of my dreams. Steve Irwin is one of my favourite people in the world, I love how passionate he was and caring for animals and never gave up on them. Robert your dad would be proud of you. 🐊”

An envious fan of Irwin’s noted, “you’re just living my dream… no big deal.”

“I’m so jealous! I would never be sad if I lived in a zoo ❤️,” proclaimed someone else.

Finally, another Instagram user posted, “Why are you the coolest human in the world? Oh that’s right, you got Terri and Steve’s DNA. The combo created two angels. Yourself and Bindi are just magic. 🪄”

Robert Irwin’s new Instagram post really did provide a wonderful insight into the fabulous life he lives at Australia Zoo. As the comments in the post suggest, he is fortunate enough to be living a lot of people’s dream.

However, there’s nobody more deserving. Irwin is fantastic. We look forward to seeing more posts like this one from him and wish him well with his other endeavors, such as hosting the aforementioned “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.”