‘The Batman Part II’ Pauses Production: Here’s What It Means for the Release

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have halted production on “The Batman Part II,” as director Matt Reeves has had to step away. This decision is temporary, but many wonder what it means for the movie’s future.

Originally planned for a 2026 release, “The Batman” sequel was originally pushed back a year, and then pushed back another four months, moving it to February 2028. Could this latest production delay push the release date further?

Why Is ‘The Batman Part II’ Taking a Break?

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: Director Matt Reeves attends “The Batman” special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Production has temporarily halted, as Matt Reeves has stepped away to deal with a “family matter.” There are no further details, but Variety reports that a rep says that DC Studios is in “full support” of the director as he handles this. He is not being removed from the project.

This is despite the multiple delays that the “Batman” sequel has already faced. Originally, “The Batman Part II” was originally set to debut on Oct. 2, 2026, but Warner Bros. held it back for a year. Then, the studio decided to push it further back, landing on the February 2028 release date.

Nothing has been mentioned about another push to the timeline. It’s possible that there is already enough time to continue filming and stick to the February release plans.

While many may be worried about the delay, as it means a six-year wait since “The Batman” was released, DC studios boss James Gunn isn’t worried. He knows that projects get pushed back, and there can be long waits for major releases. He reminded everyone of the wait between “Alien” and “Aliens” and even “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” so there’s no need to worry just yet.

‘The Batman’ Sequel Is ‘A Real Left Turn’

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeves attend “The Batman” special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

When speaking with Collider, Robert Pattinson explained that the sequel is “a real left turn’ from the 2022 movie. There are going to be some feelings of the first movie, but this sequel is “really ambitious” and is more of a reinvention than a straightforward sequel, despite the “Part II” in the title.

The sequel is set to go deeper into Batman’s personal life, and it will see some fan-favorite characters such as Harvey and Gilda Dent, played by Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson. Colin Farrell is set to return as The Penguin, who continued his own story in the HBO series, which ended on an open note to allow him to be in the movie sequel. As for the details of the plot, they’re being kept under wraps. All that is known is that Batman will need to deal with flooding in Gotham.

Production was supposed to take place for another three months. Reeves’ time away doesn’t seem to be planned for too long, and that could mean a small delay of a few weeks on the other side of production. The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger should also not affect this release, as Gunn remains co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran. There are plenty of other movies to look forward to, including “Clayface” and “Man of Tomorrow” before anyone has to worry about “The Batman Part II.”