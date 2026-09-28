‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot’s Best & Most Breathtaking Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot is undoubtedly among the most beautiful stars in Hollywood today.

The Gorgeous Gadot, 41, is known best for playing the iconic superheroine Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, as well as for roles like the Evil Queen in Disney’s Snow White and Gisele Yashar in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Her stardom has led her to many red carpets over the years. Let’s go through her most breathtaking red carpet looks.

Gadot Wears Prada

Getty Gal Gadot at the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” European premiere.

At the European premiere of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in London in 2016, Gadot wore a stunning red Prada gown with a plunging neckline and bejeweled shoulder straps.

Glittering Red

Getty Gal Gadot at the “Wonder Woman” premiere.

Gadot wore a striking glittering red sequined Givenchy gown with a high-neck, cut-outs, a banded waist, and sequined stripes for the “Wonder Woman” premiere in Los Angeles in 2017. She paired the look with gold gladiator-style Aldo flats.

Armor Evoking

Getty Gal Gadot at the “Justice League” premiere.

For the “Justice League” premiere in 2017 in Los Angeles, Gadot opted for a gorgeous, textured, multi-layered silver Altuzarra gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a shapely, ethereal silhouette.

Red Armani

Getty Gal Gadot at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, Gadot wore a fabulous custom shimmery red Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, intricate red stone detailing, a gathered waist, and a bold thigh-high slit.

1920s Glamour

Getty Gal Gadot at the 90th Academy Awards.

Gadot chose to wear a beautiful, sparkling, sequined Givenchy gown at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. It boasted elaborate metallic frills, a bold neckline, and intricate detailing that evoked 1920s glamour.

Angelic Yet Edgy

Getty Gal Gadot at the 2019 Met Gala.

With the theme being “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City, Gadot opted for an angelic but edgy look. She donned a white Givenchy lace cape mini dress over a black silk knit bodysuit, paired with black lacquered guipure thigh-high boots, and a silver-finished metal headband with crystals and pearls.

Contrasting Black & Pink

Getty Gal Gadot at the 92nd Academy Awards.

In 2020 at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Gadot’s look was particularly bold. She wore a Givenchy gown that combined a sheer black lace long-sleeve top with a contrasting voluminous baby-pink tulle skirt .

Tuxedo Inspired

Getty Gal Gadot at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in 2020, Gadot wore an elegant plunging black sequin Saint Laurent gown with a deep V-neckline and tuxedo-inspired elements.

Gadot Wears Prada… Again

Getty Gal Gadot at the 97th Academy Awards.

For the 97th Academy Awards in 2025 in Los Angeles, Gadot chose to wear a flamboyant red strapless double-satin Prada gown with side-pleated skirt detailing. She wore it with matching red suede platforms and archival Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Metallic High Glamour

Getty Gal Gadot at the “Keeping Up with the Joneses” premiere.

Gadot wore a gorgeous strapless Dolce & Gabbana sequined gown in shimmering gold and silver tones, paired with silver Stuart Weitzman heels, at the “Keeping Up with the Joneses” premiere in Los Angeles in 2016.

2026 has seen Gadot add just one acting credit to her filmography. She starred in Kevin Macdonald’s British action thriller movie “The Runner.” She does, however, have several upcoming projects confirmed.

The star will feature in the action sequel “Fast Forever,” which is set for a 2028 release. She will also appear in the war thriller “Ruin,” the historical biographical dramas “Irena Sendler” and “Cleopatra,” and the thriller movie “Bitcoin.” Unfortunately, none of those films have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of Gadot’s upcoming work when it hits the big screen. Moreover, we can’t wait to see more of her looking fantastic on future red carpets.

Gal Gadot’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.