Jennifer Lawrence Is Adorable, Goofy & Gorgeous in New Paris & Disney Snaps

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has been acting her usual adorable, goofy, and gorgeous self in her latest set of personal snaps.

The beautiful star, 36, is currently in Paris, France, for Paris Fashion Week. She attended the Christian Dior Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show at the semi-annual event on Tuesday, September 29.

J-Law, who won her Academy Award for Best Actress for 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” is also known for her Academy Award-nominated performances in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone,” 2013’s “American Hustle,” and 2015’s “Joy,” as well as for playing Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” franchise and for her stint as Mystique in Fox and Marvel’s “X-Men” movies.

However, she’s also something of a style icon, so it was no surprise to see her in attendance at Paris Fashion Week.

Of course, J-Law being J-Law, she has taken the time to visit Disneyland Paris while she’s in the French capital.

The star took to social media to share some of her experience from both Paris Fashion Week and Disneyland Paris with her fans and followers.

Jennifer Lawrence Seems to Love Paris

Having only joined the popular platform around three weeks ago (and having promised to leave if any users were negative about her), Jennifer Lawrence shared some of her Paris experiences with the 7.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of six photographs and a single video. The photographs include two of Lawrence wearing a cool-blue nightgown at the Dior show, one of her holding a Dior bag while wearing an effortlessly chic dress, one of her posing goofily in an art gallery (seemingly the Louvre), and her ride photos from Disneyland Paris’ iconic “Tower of Terror” and “Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast” attractions. In the one video, Lawrence is caught on camera by a friend eating a corn dog, prompting her to laugh.

Lawrence’s caption on her post reads, “Thank you @dior and @jonathan.anderson for the most beautiful show ever. Thank you Tower of Terror for… everything.”

Needless to say, the star is looking fabulous and, unsurprisingly, she’s doing Instagram right. Her fans, followers, and famous friends took to her post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Everyone Is Being Nice to J-Law on Instagram

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week.

The comments section of Jennifer Lawrence’s Paris post is awash with messages from people who are loving it (and, more importantly, being nice and positive to her).

Media personality Kylie Jenner commented, “ur so cute !!!!!!!!”

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer humorously noted, “Corn dogs by @dior.”

One of Lawrence’s followers proclaimed, “The best person to ever have an instagram account.”

Referencing Lawrence’s earlier exclamation that she would leave Instagram if anyone was rude to her, another follower wrote, “Just here to make sure everyone’s keeping it cute in the comments 👀 don’t eff this up for us!”

Someone else posted, “the eighth wonder of the world is here.”

“Baby wake up, mama jlaw just posted on instagram,” joked somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “gurl i love you so so much! you my favorite actress in the entire world!❤️”

Professionally, after giving birth to her second child in 2025, Lawrence has had a quiet 2026 so far. However, that will soon change. She will reprise her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” That hits theaters on Friday, November 20.

The only other future project she will appear in that has a confirmed release date is 2028’s sci-fi thriller “The Flood.” Psychological horror “What Happens at Night,” mystery movie “The Wives,” rom-com “One Month Mark,” and an untitled project with the aforementioned Amy Schumer are all as good as confirmed, but their release dates are unknown.

We look forward to watching everything J-Law has planned. Moreover, we absolutely love seeing her on Instagram.

Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.