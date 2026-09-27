Helena Christensen, 57, Looks Beautiful in Lingerie Photos as She Embraces Age With Confidence: See Her Now

Helena Christensen is one of the world’s most celebrated supermodels, and at 57, she still inspires fans with her confidence and beauty. On Saturday, September 26, she posted a collection of tasteful photos on Instagram showing off her lingerie: the pieces ranged from a black lace bodysuit to a silky lace minidress.

Helena Christensen Impresses Fans With Lingerie Photos

As Christensen posed for photos, she appeared to be happy and confident. In the caption, she promoted Coco de Mer London, the brand behind the creations. “Happy 25th birthday to one of my favorite brands. Celebrated @cocodemeruk with a crazy fun party at LFW (plus a little analog and a few selfies). Here’s to 25 more years of unguilty pleasures!” she wrote.

Fans praised her in the post’s comment section, flooding it with love. Reactions include, “Super Helena,” “Stunning,” “this woman’s beauty must be stopped. How is she not aging????” and “Do you age? Such natural beauty.” Christensen has discussed age before, but she’s not a fan of the topic.

Helena Christensen Discusses Aging

Christensen has long inspired women by embracing aging with confidence and grace, and she has publicly acknowledged the double standards for men and women, specifically when it comes to aging. “It’s so boring; let’s ask men about it. What do you do about aging?” she said, Get the Gloss reports.

The ’90s icon did reveal that she is more active later in life and that she “started working out pretty late, in my mid-30s.” Despite wishing she had worked out earlier, Christensen said in her December 2017 interview that she has tried multiple ways to get fit, including pole dancing.

“So then [when I started working out] I just did everything: boxing, tennis, swimming, ballet, sprinting. The latest thing has been pole dancing – it’s so hard,” she said. “I don’t know if I will ever be able to do it, if my height works against me, but it is so beautiful to watch. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be possible, and I like that. It makes me want to learn it.”

Helena Christensen Shares Importance of Skincare Routine

In a December 2025 interview with Vogue, Christensen spoke about her approach to skincare. “I am trying to be very disciplined about protecting my skin, because I’m a very outdoorsy person,” she said. She also revealed she likes to “move, trek, climb, breathe in fresh air and feel the wind and sun.”

While part of Christensen’s appearance comes from good skincare routines and a healthy lifestyle, genetics also play their part. In a 2017 interview with Allure, she said, “My grandmother has the most beautiful, softest skin. And all she ever uses is water, soap, and Nivea. Over the years, I’ve used hundreds of different products, amazing-smelling oils, scrubs, and serums. In my head, I think that if I mix them up in a magical way, something miraculous will happen. But every time I visit my grandma, I go back to the soap, the water, and the Nivea.”