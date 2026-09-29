Tom Brady Looks Stylish as He Wears a $485,000 Watch at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Game

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is one of the sport’s most respected individuals, and as impressive as he is on the field, he is equally impressive off it. After retiring in February 2023, Brady remains interested in the sport and was seen watching a Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Tom Brady Attends NFL Game in Style

Brady attended the game in style, dressed in a blue plaid blazer, blue collared shirt, and a tie, and showing off one of his many luxury watches. Brady posted a photo of his watch on his Instagram Stories, which Page Six reports is a rare Audemars Piguet watch with “colored baguette gemstones and a hammered 18-karat white gold bracelet.”

The publication reports that the watch is on sale for $485,000, and that Brady actually has two of these watches, just in a different color scheme.

In 2019, Brady discussed the importance of time and why he is drawn to watches, including serving as IWC Schaffhausen’s global brand ambassador. “Time is so valuable, and it’s so easy to forget how quickly it can pass us by,” he told People. “I try to keep that in mind, because it reminds you to prioritize the things you love. We don’t live forever, so we need to make the most of our time.”

At the time, Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian. He is also a father to John “Jack” Moynahan from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. “I love my family so much, and I love what I do for a living so much [that] I never, ever want to take those things for granted and I really try to treasure every second,” Brady said.

Tom Brady’s Incredible Luxury Watch Collection

Brady has been collecting watches for decades. “Twenty years ago, I bought my first two watches,” he told Esquire in 2022. “I always felt like, ‘Man, if I make some money, I’m going to go buy some watches.’ And I went in, I picked out my two favorite ones at the time, and it started me on this journey. I guess it’s a rabbit hole, especially now—this expression of style, and this permanence of time on your wrist, and what it means to you.”

In his interview, he also revealed how he chooses which watch to wear with his outfit, or rather, he chooses the watch first and the outfit second. “I think you can start with your watch or you can end with your watch. That’s the cool part about it,” he said. “And in this day and age, there’s something for everyone in watches. This is like the golden age of watch collecting. And I think it’s forcing a lot of watch manufacturers to step their game up, too.”

Brady is also interested in fashion, having walked the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway, been the star of several campaigns, and in 2022, he released an apparel line called Brady, available online and in select Nordstrom stores, Good Morning America reports. The line featured high-performance fabrics and functional designs.