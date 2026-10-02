Beautiful Daisy Edgar-Jones Turns Heads in Revealing See-Through Dress at New Movie Premiere

The gorgeous English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has turned heads in a stunning outfit at her new movie premiere.

Edgar-Jones, 28, continued to prove she’s a fashion icon by wearing a fabulous and revealing see-through dress at the Australian premiere of the period romantic drama film “Sense and Sensibility” in Sydney on Thursday, October 1.

The star, who made her name in the romantic drama limited series “Normal People” and has appeared in movies like 2022’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” and 2024’s “Twisters,” looked absolutely phenomenal at the event.

She took to social media to share several photographs and videos of her look with her fans.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore a Miu Miu Naked Dress

Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Australian premiere of “Sense and Sensibility.”

“Sense and Sensibility” star Daisy Edgar-Jones shared her look at the Australian premiere of the film with the 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

The settings on the post mean it isn’t embeddable here, but it includes a carousel of six photographs and three videos. The images and two of the videos show Edgar-Jones rocking her custom sheer nude Miu Miu corseted naked dress. It features an off-white bodysuit, a transparent satin slip, and an embellished lace-front corset. In one of the images, she is joined by her “Sense and Sensibility” co-star, Esmé Creed-Miles, 26, who is wearing a stylish shirt and tie look. The final video also shows Creed-Miles as she loosens her tie in a stuffy elevator following the premiere.

Edgar-Jones’ caption on her post reads, “Senselessly sensibly sense and sensibility in Sydney ♡ Thank you for such a great trip can’t wait to come back and can’t wait for you to see our movie xoxo.”

Australian star Kylie Minogue’s 2002 dance-pop track “In Your Eyes” plays over Edgar-Jones’ post.

Her fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section to have their say on her striking look.

Edgar-Jones’ Look Went Down Well

Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Australian premiere of “Sense and Sensibility.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ fans, followers, and famous friends loved her look at the “Sense and Sensibility” premiere. The comments section of her Instagram post is teeming with nice messages about it.

Actress Olivia Wilde commented, “Soooo stunning.”

Irish actress and former model Caitríona Balfe, who is also in the new movie, said it all with emojis, posting, “❤️❤️.”

Singer and actress Sofia Carson wrote, “This is absolutely everything.”

British-American fashion designer, entrepreneur, and television personality Tan France said, “You look incredible!”

One of Edgar-Jones’ followers proclaimed, “you’re literally perfect daisy.”

Another follower excitedly noted, “The full bangs!!! Are back!!!”

“Sister you served this is crazy,” said someone else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Truly the most beautiful woman ever ugh.”

About Sense and Sensibility

Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones and co-star Esmé Creed-Miles at the Australian premiere of “Sense and Sensibility.”

Directed by Georgia Oakley, “Sense and Sensibility” is a period romantic drama movie based on Jane Austen’s iconic 1811 novel of the same name. It has been adapted to both the big and small screens previously. Ang Lee’s 1995 adaptation is undoubtedly the best-known example. Hallmark also produced a version with an all-black cast in 2024.

The IMDb synopsis of the new film is as follows: “From Focus Features and Working Title comes an irresistible new take on Jane Austen’s iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles.”

It stars the aforementioned Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles. Able support comes from the above-mentioned Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, George MacKay, and Fiona Shaw.

“Sense and Sensibility” is already released in Edgar-Jones’ native United Kingdom. However, it will hit theaters in the United States on Friday, October 16. It currently has an impressive 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Make sure you go and see it!

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.