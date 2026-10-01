Florence Pugh Sizzles in Low-Cut Dress at the ‘East of Eden’ Premiere — Photos & Video

The gorgeous Academy Award-nominated British actress Florence Pugh attended the premiere of her new drama miniseries “East of Eden” on Wednesday, September 30 — and suffice it to say she looked absolutely fabulous.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Pugh, 30, who is also known for her role in the 2019 folk horror movie “Midsommar,” is playing the movie’s main character, the scheming antihero Cathy Ames. The new Netflix adaptation is based on John Steinbeck’s 1952 family saga novel of the same name.

Getty Florence Pugh at the “East of Eden” premiere.

Per Deadline, the “East of Eden” premiere took place at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City (you know, the one where Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister stayed in 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York“).

Pugh wore a stunning chartreuse and silver Vivienne Westwood gown. As Marie Claire Australia described, it possessed “the sculptural drama the occasion deserves.” With her hair intricately tied up, the actress accessorized with a gorgeous bejeweled necklace.

Pugh’s look was undoubtedly a huge hit with her fans.

Fans Absolutely Love Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ Premiere Look

When E! News shared a video of Florence Pugh wearing her gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown at the “East of Eden” premiere with their 24.5 million Instagram followers (which was originally posted by an Instagram user named John Pascarella), messages from fans who love the look started flooding the post’s comments section.

One Instagram user simply commented, “Holy OMG!!!!!! 💛👑💛👑💛👑💛👑”

Another Instagram user wrote, “So beautiful and classy!!!”

Someone else posted, “She does No wrong👏🔥.”

“FLO IN YELLOW YESSSSSSS,” said somebody else.

One individual proclaimed, “need a moment for the diamonds in her necklace actually.”

Last but not least, a big Florence Pugh fan commented, “MY. GOD! That glam team always makes Flo look 🔥.”

About ‘East of Eden’

Getty Florence Pugh at the “East of Eden” premiere.

“East of Eden” has been adapted into live-action on multiple previous occasion. Perhaps most notably, it was made into a 1955 epic period drama movie starring the iconic James Dean.

Per IMDb, the plot of the new miniseries is as follows: “In the farmlands of the Salinas Valley in California, successive generations of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, are destined to reenact the fateful story of Cain and Abel.”

Pugh is joined in the miniseries by an incredible cast. It includes the likes of Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, Zoe Phillips, Hoon Lee, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, and Tracy Letts.

“East of Eden” hits Netflix today, Friday, October 1, so make sure you check it out.

Pugh’s 2026 is undoubtedly a busy one. In addition to starring in “East of Eden,” she has already reprised her role as Yelena Belova in the brilliant “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — a role she will again reprise in December’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” She will also reprise her role as Princess Irulan in “Dune: Part Three,” which releases on the same day as “Avengers: Doomsday” (Friday, December 18).

Her other confirmed future projects are the fantasy drama movie “The Midnight Library” and the rom-com “42.6 Years.” Neither of those have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of Florence Pugh’s upcoming work. Moreover, we can’t wait to see her looking fabulous at their premieres.

Florence Pugh’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.