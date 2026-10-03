Hailey Bieber Wears Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Iconic 1996 Dress

Hailey Bieber brought a piece of fashion history to London when she stepped out in a vintage dress worn by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996. The champagne-colored design was originally created by Narciso Rodriguez for Cerruti. Bessette-Kennedy wore it to her wedding rehearsal dinner. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts debuted her new season hair color at a Moncler event.

Hailey Bieber Brings Back a 1996 Fashion Moment

According to Hello!, Hailey Bieber wore the archival dress to a party at private members’ venue Harry’s Bar in Mayfair on September 28. The event celebrated the arrival of Michael Ratner’s entertainment company OBB in London.

The dress came from My Runway Archive. It featured a bias-cut silhouette, crystal embellishments and a plunging neckline. The sleeveless design also had a figure-hugging shape.

The champagne hue gave the look a soft, understated quality. The crystal details added plenty of shine without changing its minimalist feel.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Moment

The iconic dress had already made fashion history. Bessette-Kennedy wore the same dress to her wedding rehearsal dinner in 1996. She married John F. Kennedy Jr. the following day on September 21.

As reported by Vogue, the dress was confirmed to be “one and the same” as the one worn by Bessette-Kennedy.

The connection goes back to Rodriguez’s relationship with Bessette-Kennedy. The pair met in 1990 while working together at Calvin Klein. Bessette-Kennedy later turned to Rodriguez when she was planning her wedding.

The designer created her famous ivory wedding gown. He also created the dress she wore to the rehearsal dinner.

That relationship became an important part of Rodriguez’s career. According to Vogue, Bessette-Kennedy’s decision to work with the designer helped put him on the map.

More than three decades later, the rehearsal dinner dress has found a new wearer.

How Hailey Styled the Vintage Dress

Hailey Bieber kept the focus firmly on the archival piece. She paired the embellished dress with metallic open-toe strappy heels and delicate jewelry.

Her hair was styled in soft waves. The look also highlighted a major change to her hair color.

According to Hello!, Hailey Bieber debuted a darker brunette shade with rich brown and soft espresso tones. The publication spoke with Suzie McGill, artistic director at Rainbow Room International, about the transformation.

McGill described the new color as a “gorgeous new rich espresso brunette color.” She also said the shade was “a welcome change” from the model’s lighter hair.

The darker color created a strong contrast with the champagne dress. It also gave the overall look a distinctly autumnal feel.

Hailey Bieber’s Love of 1990s Style

The choice also fits neatly into Hailey Bieber’s long-running interest in 1990s fashion.

Her wardrobe has frequently included minimalist silhouettes associated with the decade. Vogue pointed to her straight-leg cigarette jeans and little black dresses as examples of that influence.

This time, though, she went beyond recreating the look.

Hailey Bieber had access to the actual archival piece worn by one of the decade’s most recognizable style figures. The result connected two very different moments in fashion.

Bessette-Kennedy wore the dress in 1996 before marrying into one of America’s most famous families. Nearly 30 years later, Hailey Bieber wore the same design at a London party.

The dress has remained striking across both appearances. Its simple silhouette still feels current, while the crystal embellishments give it a distinctly glamorous finish.

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