Heidi Klum’s Daughter Lou, 16, Wows in Stunning Fashion Week Debut

Heidi Klum was in proud mom mode as her rarely-seen daughter Lou made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Lou, 16, joined the supermodel at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Oct. 3, marking a major fashion moment for the teenager. The mother-daughter duo sat front row and coordinated their looks while posing together at the presentation.

Klum & Daughter Stun

Klum, who shares Lou with her ex-husband, Seal, wore a dramatic white silk look for the occasion. The “Project Runway” host went topless underneath a plunging white silk blazer featuring a cinched waist, flared hips and oversized lapels.

She paired the statement jacket with a floor-length white silk column skirt and accessorized with a pavé diamond-encrusted “Chaos” choker. Klum completed the ensemble with diamond cocktail rings, navy blue silk printed platform heels and loose blonde waves. She also wore smudged smoky eye makeup for the event.

Lou, meanwhile, embraced a youthful take on the fashion-forward outing. She wore a light pink acid-wash denim minidress and towering platform shoes as she posed alongside her famous mother.

Klum later shared a photo of the pair from Paris on Instagram.

“From Paris with love ❤️,” she captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to praise Lou’s appearance, with one predicting that the teenager could have a future in modeling.

“I won’t be surprised if she will be on runways and billboard soon. She is born a model.”

Lou Stays Out of the Limelight

Lou has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared with some of her siblings. Klum shares Lou and her older brother, Henry, with Seal, while she also has daughter Leni from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore. Klum and Seal also share son Johan.

Although Lou is making her fashion debut at 16, her mother has spent years discussing what it is like to raise children in the public eye.

In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Klum spoke about how much she enjoys having her children around the family home.

“I love having a house where they feel safe,” she said. “My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it’s always the more, the merrier. I like it when they’re all at home.”

Klum has also been open about her approach to discussing bodies with her children. In 2023, she appeared with Leni in a lingerie campaign for Intimissimi, which sparked discussion because of the mother-daughter pairing.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” Klum said. “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that.”

The model has previously explained that she has always been comfortable with her body and that her children have grown up seeing that attitude.

“I’ve always been very open with my body,” she said. “When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European …my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”

Despite her relaxed approach, Klum admits that motherhood still comes with plenty of worry.

“When they’re young, you’re worried they’re going to jump in the pool or stick their finger in a socket,” she said. “Then they’re driving. Then it’s sex, drugs and rock and roll. You hope the seed you planted in them grows. That they’re good people. That they’re healthy. But you always worry. And I know I’ll still be worrying when I’m 80.”

Now, as Lou takes her first major step into the fashion world, Klum appears to be enjoying the milestone right alongside her daughter.