The Iconic Jennifer Lopez’s Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

Singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez is one of the most iconic, beautiful, and instantly-recognizable women in the world today.

Lopez, 57, is known best for movies like “Anaconda” and “Maid in Manhattan,” singles like “If You Had My Love” and “Jenny from the Block,” and for being a judge on “American Idol.” However, she has also become something of a fashion icon.

Not only has she created her own lines of clothing, she also regularly appears on red carpets looking absolutely fabulous.

Let’s take a look through Jennifer Lopez’s most jaw-dropping red carpet looks over the years.

The Google Image Search Dress

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

In Los Angeles at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, Lopez wore an utterly iconic dress. It was a sheer green tropical-print Versace silk chiffon gown with an extreme plunging neckline. Due to the extreme number of search queries it triggered, the dress helped to inspire the creation of Google Image Search.

All White & Playful

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lopez opted for a playful all-white look at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. She wore a white Sean John crop top, low-rise jeans, a bandana, and a rhinestone belt.

Elegant Mint Green

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 75th Academy Awards.

For the 75th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2003, Lopez looked extremely elegant. The star wore a beautiful one-shoulder mint-green Valentino gown.

Sequined & Radiant

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 2010 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2010 Met Gala in New York City was “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.” Lopez nailed it by looking categorically radiant in a strapless silver sequined Zuhair Murad ball gown with tulle skirt.

Sultry in Silver

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

In 2015 at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards, Lopez looked sultry in silver. The actress and singer wore a sparkling beaded Zuhair Murad gown with a cape and a high slit.

Fierce Naked Gown

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 Met Gala.

“China: Through the Looking Glass” was the theme at the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. For the occasion, Lopez got the memo and wore a fierce sheer red Atelier Versace “naked” gown with a beaded dragon motif.

Divine & Feathered

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Met Gala.

In 2018 at the the Met Gala in New York City, the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Again, Lopez delivered. She wore a divine beaded Balmain gown with large cross motif, a high slit, and an elaborate feathered train.

The Disco Ball Dress

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 91st Academy Awards.

In Hollywood, at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, Lopez wore what has become known as “the disco ball dress.” It was a spectacular, shimmering, mirror-like silver sequined Tom Ford column gown.

Crystal-Embellished Opulence

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Met Gala.

Lopez’s take on the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City was perfection. She wore an opulent plunging crystal-embellished Versace gown with a wonderful matching headpiece.

Dramatic Tricolor

Getty Jennifer Lopez at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Lopez wore a fabulously dramatic tricolor (gold, green, and white) Valentino ball gown with oversized bows at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2020.

2026 has been a busy year for Lopez. Music-wise, she has released two new singles. They are “Save Me Tonight” (with David Guetta) and “Everything’s Fine” (with Alok). In terms of acting, she starred in the rom-com “Office Romance.”

As for the future, she will appear in the psychological thriller movie “The Last Mrs. Parrish” and the crime drama film “The Godmother.”

We look forward to seeing them both. Moreover, we can’t wait to see more of Lopez looking glorious on more red carpets in the future.

Jennifer Lopez’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.