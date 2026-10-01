The Iconic Kim Kardashian’s Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

There’s absolutely zero doubt that Kim Kardashian is a bona fide fashion icon.

The gorgeous Kardashian, 45, may be known best for her roles in reality shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians,” but she’s also a socialite and businesswoman with lots of investment in and a keen eye for style.

Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet and widely considered to be one of the most beautiful. That combination has led her to many a red carpet over the years — and that’s one environment in which she thrives and never fails to deliver.

Let’s take a look at Kim Kardashian’s most jaw-dropping red carpet looks ever.

The ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ Dress

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

At the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Kardashian undoubtedly got the memo. She wore the iconic archival Jean Louis “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” sheer nude crystal-embellished dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. The star dyed her hair platinum blonde to match and wore it only for the carpet entrance before switching to a replica.

The Wet Look

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

Thierry Mugler came out of retirement to create Kardashian’s look at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. It was a stunning “wet look” latex dress that nailed the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. The dress was a skin-tight nude-toned piece with cascading crystal droplets designed to evoke water dripping down the body.

Head to Toe in Black

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Kardashian opted to wear a custom all-black Balenciaga head-to-toe ensemble that covered every inch of her skin. It comprised of a mask, a turtleneck bodysuit under an oversized T-shirt dress, and a long train.

Thousands of Pearls

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala.

In tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld (the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”), for the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, Daniel Roseberry created a spectacular custom Schiaparell corseted gown for Kardashian. It was dripping in tens of thousands of pearls and took hundreds of hours to create.

Golden Girl

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala.

Kardashian cut quite the striking figure in a form-fitting golden dress at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. She wore a custom Versace gold sequined chainmail body-con gown. It had crucifix motifs, spaghetti straps, and dual cross necklaces. The theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Feathered Transparency

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2015 Met Gala.

For the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme at the 2015 Met Gala in New York City, Kardashian wore a beautiful transparent crystal-embellished Roberto Cavalli gown with a dramatic feather train and intricate beading. It created a striking, ethereal silhouette.

Sexy Robot

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2016 Met Gala.

“Sexy robot” might seem like a peculiar style choice, but it was perfect for the 2016 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” Kardashian donned a silver metallic sequined Balmain gown for the occasion. It was long-sleeved and body-hugging with a thigh-high slit.

Floral Print Maternity Gown

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala.

Pregnant with North West at the 2013 Met Gala in New York City, Kardashian looked absolutely radiant. The theme that year was “Punk: Chaos to Couture” and the star wore a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci floral print maternity gown. It had long sleeves, a high neck, and a form-fitting jersey with built-in gloves.

Black Skin-Tight Latex

Getty Kim Kardashian at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 show.

One of Kardashian’s sexiest looks came at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 in New York City in 2017. She wore a black strapless skin-tight latex gown by Tom Ford. It was an ultra-curve-hugging, floor-length piece that showcased her silhouette with minimal accessories and new platinum hair.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023.

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023 in Los Angeles, Kardashain was undoubtedly pretty in pink. She wore a dramatic hot pink strapless Balenciaga Couture gown with black opera gloves. A pure Barbie moment.

Those of our readers who can’t get enough of Kardashian can, of course, see her regularly on the aforementioned “The Kardashians” on both Hulu and Disney+. Rather excitingly, however, she does also have several other exciting on-screen projects confirmed for the near future.

Kardashian will appear on your screens in the upcoming shows “All’s Fair,” “The Fifth Wheel,” “Group Chat Pilot,” “Calabasas Behind the Gates,” and “Team Moms: Baseball.”

We’ll look forward to watching them all. Moreover, we absolutely can’t wait to see the looks Kardashian serves on future red carpets.

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.