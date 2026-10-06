Lisa Bonet Debuts Showstopping New Look in Rare Public Appearance [PHOTOS]

Lisa Bonet made a rare return to the spotlight, and she brought a striking new look with her.

The 58-year-old actress stepped out for the Celine show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, marking her first major public appearance since 2022, per Page Six.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, arrived wearing a black satin dress layered underneath an oversized trench coat. She kept her accessories simple with understated earrings, rings and her signature round-frame sunglasses, while adding a long, thin septum piercing.

But it was her hair that was really the showstopper. Bonet showed off cascading silver-gray locs that fell well below her waist, putting her natural gray color on full display as she posed outside the show.

The “Cosby Show” alum later took her seat in the front row alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga. SZA, Hannah Einbinder and Dan Levy were also among the stars who attended the Celine show.

Lisa Bonet Opens Up About What Brought Her to the Celine Show

Bonet also shared what caught her attention about Celine creative director Michael Rider’s work.

“I love what Michael’s doing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “And so I think he’s brought just a freshness and a relevance.”

For Bonet, part of the appeal is that Rider’s designs still feel like something people could actually wear. She explained that fashion can sometimes become so extreme that it feels out of reach.

“Fashion can just feel so extreme sometimes, or just out of people’s leagues, and where are you going to wear these things?” she said.

Bonet added that the more approachable feel of Rider’s designs had already caught her attention in his previous collections.

“It just feels wearable and elegant and special,” she said. “I’m excited to put something elegant on.”

Her appearance also caught the attention of fans online, particularly because Bonet is rarely seen at major Hollywood or fashion events these days.

“Can I age like Lisa Bonet? Please, with sugar on top?” one person commented on the video interview.

Another fan joked about just how uncommon a Bonet sighting has become, writing, “It’s like seeing an eclipse whenever she makes an appearance. I LOVE her!”

Lisa Bonet Has Kept Her Recent Appearances Low-Key

While Paris Fashion Week marked a much more public return for Bonet, she has quietly popped up a few times throughout 2026.

In June, Bonet reunited with ex-husband Jason Momoa to celebrate their daughter Lola’s high school graduation.

More recently, she enjoyed another low-key outing with her daughter Zoë Kravitz. According to OK! Magazine, Bonet joined Kravitz at Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency in New York City on Sept. 20.

Rather than walking a red carpet, Bonet was simply spotted in the crowd enjoying the show. Video from the concert showed the mother and daughter dancing and singing along as Styles performed “Taste Back” from his album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

At one point, Bonet leaned against a railing while Kravitz gently placed a hand on her back.

The outing came amid Kravitz’s relationship with Styles. The two are engaged. Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz, also attended one of Styles’ concerts just days later.

Bonet was also briefly spotted entering a “Saturday Night Live” after-party with her daughter in March.

Still, her appearance at Paris Fashion Week offered a much clearer look at the actress after years of keeping a relatively private profile. This time, Bonet was front row, showing off her floor-skimming silver hair and embracing a fashion moment that felt right for her.

“It just feels wearable and elegant and special,” Bonet said.