‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Star Ella Beatty’s Best Red Carpet Photos So Far

The beautiful Ella Beatty may be the daughter of big screen royalty, but the talented star is undoubtedly carving her own path in Hollywood.

Beatty, 26, whose mother and father are Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, is a graduate of the famous Juilliard School. Having only graduated from the performing arts establishment in 2022, she’s still very new to the acting world.

Up until 2026, her only major acting credits were in 2024 in the FX anthology series “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” and in 2025’s black comedy psychological drama movie “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

2026 itself, however, has undoubtedly been her breakout year. In addition to starring in the psychological thriller movie “Act One,” she played the eponymous role in Netflix’s biographical crime drama anthology series “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.”

As part of a famous family, she’s been gracing red carpets since she was a child. She’s now regularly gracing them as a star in her own right and is quickly becoming a fashion icon. These are Ella Beatty’s best red carpet looks (so far, as she’s destined to appear on many more).

A Family Affair

Getty Ella Beatty with her family at the 27th Kennedy Center Honors.

In Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Department of State in 2004, Ella Beatty attended the 27th Kennedy Center Honors with her family. Pictured in red, she was with her mother Annette Bening, her siblings Isabel, Benjamin, and Kathlyn, and her honoree father Warren Beatty. She was just four years old at the time.

Teenage Ella

Getty Ella Beatty at a tribute to her mother and gala screening of “20th Century Women.”

At a 2016 Los Angeles tribute to her mother, Anette Bening, and gala screening of Anette’s movie “20th Century Women,” 16-year-old Ella Beatty oozed early red carpet confidence. She wore a navy blue bandage dress and nude pumps.

Classic Elegance

Getty Ella Beatty at the “Feud: Capote VS. The Swans” premiere.

For the “Feud: Capote VS. The Swans” premiere in New York City in 2024, Ella Beatty opted for an elegant and classic look. She wore a floor-length black velvet Ralph Lauren column gown, paired with opera gloves.

Ribbon Embellished

Getty Ella Beatty at the 49th Chaplin Awards.

The 49th Chaplin Awards in New York City in 2024 were honoring the legendary Jeff Bridges. For the event, Ella Beatty opted for an off-white sleeveless gown with an intricate bust featuring interwoven ribbons and a fringed/tassel skirt. She paired it with black Mary Janes.

Simple but Cool

Getty Ella Beatty the gala reception for the play “Holiday.”

A gala reception for the play “Holiday” was held in New York City in 2024. For the occasion, Ella Beatty wore a simple-but-cool look comprising a black T-shirt paired with a tea-length black leather skirt and silver ballet flats.

Head-to-Toe Black Chanel

Getty Ella Beatty at the 78th Tony Awards.

In 2025, at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, Ella Beatty was head-to-toe in black Chanel. Her glamorous dress had a halter-style neckline, a tiered waist, and slightly sheer cascading fabric. The star paired it with black satin elbow-length opera gloves.

Iconic Ivory

Getty Ella Beatty at the 79th Tony Awards.

A year after the previous event, at the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, Ella Beatty looked equally iconic. She wore an archival Gucci by Tom Ford ivory-white column gown with a scoop neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a circular hip cut-out framed by a gold-toned metallic G-logo buckle.

Ethereal Greek Goddess

Getty Ella Beatty at the “Act One” premiere.

At the premiere of her movie “Act One,” Ella Beatty looked spectacular. She wore white gown by Lein Studio with a train. The ethereal white design gave her an almost angelic or Greek goddess-like appearance.

A Killer Look

Getty Ella Beatty at the “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” premiere.

For the premiere of her breakout performance in “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” in New York City, Ella Beatty had a killer look. She wore a custom black Harbison Studio gown with a structured corset-style bodice, thick shoulder straps, a fitted column silhouette with a cinched waist, detached puff sleeves positioned around the forearms, and a sweeping train.

Ready for Fall

Getty Ella Beatty at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week.

For her most recent red carpet appearance, Ella Beatty wore a gorgeous ready-for-fall mustard mini-dress. This look was at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

Suffice it to say that Ella Beatty is made for red carpet events. Following her breakout performance in “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” her upcoming roles include short film “Variations” and drama movie “The Bell Jar.”

We look forward to seeing all of her upcoming work and can’t wait to see her looking lovely on more red carpets in the future.

Ella Beatty’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.