Jason Statham’s Model Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Heads in See-Through Dress at Paris Fashion Week — Photos

The gorgeous fiancée of Hollywood superstar Jason Statham has stunned the crowds at Paris Fashion Week in an incredible see-through dress.

While English model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 38, is also recognizable for her acting roles in 2011’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and for presenting the reality television miniseries “About Face,” she is undoubtedly known best for her significant contribution to the fashion industry.

This year at Paris Fashion Week, however, Huntington-Whiteley is attending as a high-profile guest rather than walking the runway. On Tuesday, September 30, she was present at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Huntington-Whiteley turned heads in a stunning outfit, which she has shared with her followers on social media.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Sheer Outfit Was Incredibly Revealing

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s eye-catching look at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week was a rather revealing one.

The sheer black garment consisted of a high-neck, a long-sleeved midi dress with intricate lace embroidery, and a thigh-high front split. In a daring move that only a bold individual like Huntington-Whiteley could pull off, she wore the figure-hugging see-through dress over black briefs, but with no bra.

Sharing her look with the 20.4 million followers on her Instagram account, the star posted a carousel consisting of no less than 16 photographs and a single video.

The majority of the photographs — a mixture of colour and black-and-white snaps — show Huntington-Whiteley looking fabulous in her sheer dress, with her hair tightly tied back, and her makeup done impeccably. Other images in the collection are from the fashion show, which show some of the models and the spectacular chandelier in the room.

In the one video she uploaded, Huntington-Whiteley poses in her fantastic outfit and looks seductively into the camera.

Huntington-Whiteley’s caption on her post reads, “Golden Hour with @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello 🖤.”

Actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg’s 2017 song “Deadly Valentine” plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Huntington-Whiteley flocked to her post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Huntington-Whiteley Leaves Her Fans’ Jaws on the Floor

Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The comments section of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s post is full of messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say, they all love her Paris Fashion Week look.

One of Huntington-Whiteley’s followers wrote, “Golden girl!!💛💛💛”

Another follower wrote, “The best look of Paris Fashion Week 🔥.”

Someone else posted, “My jaw? On the floor.”

“My favorite girl of all time the absolute queen ❤️❤️❤️,” said another Instagram user.

Somebody else said, “🦋😘💝🌹🫶Besides being beautiful, it’s super chic! 😍✨ Congratulations, you look gorgeous! 🫶💝🫶”

A Russian-speaking user proclaimed, “Какая же она роскошная женщина 💔,” which translates as, “What a luxurious woman she is 💔.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “omg, the way I need this dress🔥.”

Huntington-Whiteley undoubtedly looked tremendous at Paris Fashion Week. It remains to be seen if she’ll ever return to acting or presenting. However, we’d definitely love to see her back on our screens.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.