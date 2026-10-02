Salma Hayek’s Gorgeous Stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault Makes Rare Public Appearance

Salma Hayek is a mother, but she is also the stepmother of her husband François-Henri Pinault’s three children: Augustin, François, and Mathilde Pinault. He shares François and Mathilde with his ex-wife, Dorothée Lepère, and Augustin with supermodel Linda Evangelista.

On Thursday, October 1, Mathilde made a rare public appearance to attend the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, and she looked absolutely gorgeous!

Mathilde Pinault Wows at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Mathilde Pinault attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

For the occasion, Mathilde was photographed wearing dark gray trousers with an oversized brown jacket with silver details. She completed her look with black sunglasses and matching black pointy-toe pumps with bow detail. She matched her jacket with her bag and was seen carrying a large structured brown bag. She smiled for photos as she walked to the runway show.

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Hayek and François-Henri married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Valentina in 2007. In a 2019 interview with Hola!, the “From Dusk Till Dawn” actress revealed how her daughter’s childhood differs from her own and that the rules they need to follow are therefore different. She said they are “growing up in different circumstances.” She continued, “I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different. What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite.”

Hayek also revealed that she and Valentina have different personalities, but they share some similarities. “She doesn’t have stage fright on camera. In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light,” the actress shared. “Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”

Salma Hayek’s Close Bond With Her Stepchildren

Hayek revealed in a 2017 interview with Red magazine that she was blessed with stepchildren. “I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one,” she said, People reports. “The huge blessing I’ve had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different.”

Mathilde also shared her love for her stepmother in an interview with Paris Match. “She has a flame that soothes me,” she said, People reports. “She helps me in my everyday life. She guides me in a very pragmatic way to face difficulty after difficulty.”

Hayek has offered rare insight into her stepchildren’s lives through occasional posts on Instagram, including birthday celebrations. On February 20, 2025, she celebrated Mathilde’s birthday by sharing several throwback photos. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Tildie, Wishing you a year as bright, beautiful, and full of promise as you are. So proud of the woman you’ve become! We love you @mathildepinault.”

Fans also got to see what Hayek looked like as a grandmother when François Jr. had his first child with Countess Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. The Countess posted several photos from their first month of becoming parents on Instagram on August 12, including one of Hayek holding their baby.