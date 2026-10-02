Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria & Eiza Gonzalez Make a Gorgeous Trio in Sizzling Paris Photos

The iconic trio of Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, and Eiza Gonzalez have got together for a stunning photo opportunity in Paris, France.

All three gorgeous actresses are in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week and met up to dine together, which is where they posed for some sizzling snaps.

“America’s Got Talent” judge and Netflix’s “Griselda” star Vergara, 54, “The Young and the Restless” and “Desperate Housewives” star Longoria, 51, and “Baby Driver” and “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series” actress Gonzalez, 36, all looked fabulous as they posed together for the pictures.

Vergara took to social media to share the shots with her fans.

France Looks Good on Vergara, Longoria & Gonzalez

Sofia Vergara shared her Paris snaps with the 35.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of three photographs, all taken inside a Paris restaurant. In the first image, Vergara poses at the dining table alongside her fellow stars Eva Longoria and Eiza Gonzalez. In the other two pictures, the iconic trio are joined by the founder of Beauline Beauty, Fajer Fahad, with hearty laughs being had. All the ladies look absolutely stunning in the three snaps, with radiant smiles.

Vergara’s caption on her post reads, “Always a good time !! Love u!!!🧡 🇫🇷”

Rez-de-Chaussée’s track “Le Temps de l’amour” plays over the post.

Vergara’s fans and followers loved the post, with one of them commenting, “Some beautiful women ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Nothing better than hanging out with your girlfriends 😍💙✨.”

“My top 3 right here ❤️,” said someone else.

Last but not least, a Spanish-speaking Instagram user posted, “SOFIA CON EIZA 😍😍😍 MEXICANA HERMOSA TRIUNFANDO EN TODO EL MUNDO 🇲🇽🇲🇽❤️❤️ 3 REINAS TOTALES SOFIA EIZA Y EVA ❤️❤️❤️,” which translates as, “SOFIA WITH EIZA 😍😍😍 BEAUTIFUL MEXICAN TRIUMPHING ALL OVER THE WORLD 🇲🇽🇲🇽❤️❤️ 3 TOTAL QUEENS SOFIA EIZA AND EVA ❤️❤️❤️.”

Eva Longoria Walked the Runway in Paris

While Sofia Vergara and Eiza Gonzalez appear to have been at Paris Fashion Week in a viewing capacity only, Eva Longoria actually took to the catwalk.

Longoria graced the runway during the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth” show on Monday, September 28.

A star-studded catwalk roster also included the likes of Cara Delevingne, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, and Kristen Bell. Moreover, the iconic Celine Dion performed at the show.

Longoria shared her experience with the 10.8 million followers on her Instagram account in a post that includes a carousel of eight photographs and one video.

The snaps include Longoria walking the runway in a powerful black jumpsuit. Other photos, and the video, show her getting ready for her walk. The photos also show several of the superstars mentioned above, including Fonda, Delevingne, MacDowell, Bell, and Dion (whom Longoria is adorably hugging like her life depended on it).

The star’s caption on her post reads, “Such a pinch me moment to walk Le Défilé in Paris with the Eiffel Tower as our backdrop😍💖 Unforgettable night with my @lorealparis family and with the iconic @celinedion !”

Rather appropriately, Celine Dion’s 2002 hit “I’m Alive” plays over the post.

Longoria’s followers enjoyed her post, as one of them commented, “Glowing and so gorgeous, babe!!! 🔥❤️”

Somebody else proclaimed, “The most beautiful 😍.”

Beauty entrepreneur Tanya Parfileva, who met Longoria in Paris, wrote, “You were absolutely amazing! It was such a pleasure meeting you! ❤”

We’re so glad that Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria and Eiza Gonzalez appeared to enjoy their time in Paris — their smiles said it all. Moreover, we have to agree that Longoria looked absolutely fabulous on that catwalk.

Filmography info for Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria & Eiza Gonzalez was courtesy of IMDb.