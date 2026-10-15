Beautiful Ana de Armas’ Paris Outfits Include Red Hot All-Leather Look & Revealing Gymwear [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-nominated Cuban-American actress Ana de Armas has recently spent some time in Paris, France — and her outfits in the French capital have been something else.

Gorgeous de Armas, 38, was over in the Western European country for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 on Tuesday, October 6.

While there, she took the opportunity to see the sights and maintain her fitness. The star recently shared her experience in the City of Light with her fans on social media.

Ana de Armas Looked Absolutely Stunning in Paris

Ana de Armas shared her Paris experience with the 16 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post included a carousel of 17 photographs and one video. In the video, catwalk models are doing their thing on the runway at the fashion show de Armas attended. The pictures include two of de Armas in a black sequin and lace Louis Vuitton dress, a selfie in a pair of spectacles, the Hall of Mirrors and the Orangerie at the Palace of Versailles, a picture of de Armas’ legs with some Haribo resting on them, a gym selfie in a revealing tight outfit, and several images of de Armas wearing a stunning black leather-trimmed Louis Vuitton blazer dress.

Oh and, guess what!? There’s also an image of two place cards at a table. One says “Ana de Armas,” the other says “Alberto Montenegro.” So, despite him not appearing in any of her latest images, de Armas’ romance with the Venezualan singer is apparently still on.

The actress’ caption on her post reads, “Paris ❤️💫 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere,” as she tagged those responsible for the fashion show she attended.

Maro’s 2026 indie track “Feeling So Nice” plays over the post.

Comments on the post are limited, but a few messages have still been posted in the comments section.

Fans Think de Armas Is ‘Regia!’ (‘Gorgeous!’)

Getty Ana de Armas in Paris.

A handful of messages exist under Ana de Armas’ post, despite there being limitations set on it.

The vast majority of the posts are heart and fire emojis from fans and followers who love the star and think she looks hot. However, some people did write a little more than that.

A Spanish-speaking follower noted the Haribos in one of the pictures and wrote, “Siempre mominolas 🍓,” which translates as “Always gummy candies 🍓.”

Another Spanish speaker commented, “Regia !” That translates as “Gorgeous !”

It’s great to see de Armas having such a lovely time in France. We’re so glad to see her romance with Alberto Montenegro is still ongoing.

Ana de Armas’ 2026 has been a quiet one professionally. The gorgeous star has added no acting credits to her filmography.

However, she does have a number of projects lined up for the near future. The “Blonde” and “Ballerina” actress will appear in the thriller drama movie “Sweat,” the thriller film “Safe Houses,” the thriller flick “Palm Grove,” and the Spanish biographical drama offering “Impunity.” There is also a rumor she will star in a movie entitled “Reenactment.” Those movies don’t yet have release dates, though.

We’ll look forward to watching all of her future work.

Ana de Armas’ filmography was courtesy of IMDb.