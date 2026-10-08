Kate Beckinsale’s Only Child, Lily Mo Sheen, Looks Gorgeous in Ultra-Rare Public Appearance

Kate Beckinsale has one child, a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with actor Michael Sheen. The couple split in 2003. Born in 1999, Lily has lived her life away from the spotlight, although she has made rare public appearances, occasionally spoken to the media, and is even following in her parents’ footsteps.

Lily’s most recent moment in the limelight came on Wednesday, October 7, when she was photographed looking gorgeous on the red carpet at the “Sense and Sensibility” premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Lily Sheen Wows on the Red Carpet

Getty Lily Sheen attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ “Sense and Sensibility”

For the occasion, Lily wore a simple yet timeless champagne dress. She posed for photos with her hands in front of her, and she wore black flats. She kept her makeup natural and styled her hair into a simple updo for a sophisticated finish.

Beckinsale has embraced motherhood and acknowledged the ways it has changed her, including in a 2012 interview with Parade. “I have found being a mother has made me emotionally raw in many situations. Your heart is beating outside your body when you have a baby,” she said.

As a child, Lily focused on writing rather than acting, and in a 2008 interview, Beckinsale responded to whether her child would embrace an acting career. “Well, she’s writing 11 novels at the same time, which I’m really happy about. She’s quite adamant about not wanting to be an actress, but then she’ll tell her dad that he really ought to make a movie with a little girl in the lead, so I don’t know,” Beckinsale said, People reports. However, Lily has since changed her mind about becoming a star.

Getty Kristin Burr, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Nicolas Cage attend “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” New York Screening

Lily has previously spoken about the struggles of having two famous parents. In a 2022 interview with Los Angeles Magazine, she discussed her first role in the film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” alongside Nicolas Cage. “What was really cool for me, especially as an actor and someone who did find parallels to the character itself, was finding the comparisons and contradictions between me and [my character] Addy,” Sheen said.

She continued, “I was lucky enough to not have this exact upbringing, but having a dad that is Nick Cage, having a family member that is in the industry, it can be difficult, and relationships can really easily be frayed. So being able to find the parts of my life that kind of did relate and the parts that I felt very lucky not to relate to was really interesting. I was able to forge a character out of my body that I could find catharsis through in a way.”

In an interview with W magazine, Lily praised Cage and her experience of working alongside him. “He’s the coolest person I’ve ever met,” she said, calling the actor “someone who is really, really, really professional, and also doesn’t ever let go of his own eccentricities.”

With two parents in the entertainment industry, people were always interested in Lily’s life, but she was initially reluctant to follow in their footsteps. “My parents would be happy with me doing anything,” she said. Lily revealed she had never been pushed in any specific direction, nor discouraged. “My mom used to always say, Are you sure you don’t want to go to medical school? My grandma was an actor, and my grandpa was an actor, and my mom is an actress. That’s the world that I really understood. But all I want to do is work,” she said. Now, fans are excited to see more of her.