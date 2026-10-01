Much-Loved TV Chef Passes Away at 37 — Tributes Pour In

A much-loved television chef has passed away at the age of just 37.

Ryan Tapp was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, but primarily lived and worke in Houston, Texas. His passing was announced on Facebook by his twin brother, Bryan Tapp, as confirmed by the Houston Chronicle.

Bryan wrote, “Today I found out my twin went to heaven to be with my momma. It hurt to lose a sibling especially a twin. I will see you again bro.”

No further details about the cause of Tapp’s death have been publicly disclosed. However, the Houston police department he passed away on Sunday, September 27.

Per his IMDb profile, Ryan Tapp was “an American chef, restaurant consultant, and television personality.”

The profile also describes how his newest restaurant, Nola’s Seafood and Po-boys in New Orleans, serves “New Orleans style poboys and seafood cuisine.”

It adds that, “In mid-July 2024, Tapp became the host and executive producer of the new series, Raw and Ruthless with Chef Ryan Tapp.”

‘Raw and Ruthless with Chef Ryan Tapp’

“Raw and Ruthless with Chef Ryan Tapp” was a YouTube reality series of which there were four episodes.

According to the show’s IMDb page, its concept was as follows: “Chef Ryan Tapp, a New Orleans chef, restaurant consultant and food critic travels across the United States dining at “overhyped” restaurant concepts. Sharing experience about the city, the restaurant, the customer service and much more.”

Venues Tapp reviewed for the series included the Turkey Leg Hut, Lost & Found, and The Rouxpour — all of which are based in Houston.

When news of Tapp’s passing hit the internet, tributes to the beloved chef started pouring in on social media.

Tapp’s Daughter Was Among Those Paying Tribute

Social media is now awash with tributes to Ryan Tapp following the news of his sad passing.

On his final Instagram post, which was promoting a chargrilled oyster dish at one of his restaurants, his devastated daughter, Rylee Tapp, wrote a heartbreaking message. Rylee commented, “I miss you so much I wish I saw you one more time daddy.”

Another Instagram user on the same post wrote, “Food was so good. So glad I had the pleasure of his chef services. RIP😢.”

Someone else said, “Oh nah this don’t sit right with me get your rest Chef 😢 🙏🏾 sending my deepest condolences to his daughter and family. So mind blowing like that food be so damn good and he just opened another restaurant recently.”

“Awwwww R.I.P. 😢😢 I’m Glad I was Fortunate enough to have Taste your food and it was Delicious. So sorry to hear this,” said somebody else.

On Houston news account Chron’s Facebook announcement of Tapp’s passing, a Facebook user commented, “This is so sad!! I was at his Houston spot this past Saturday and he was full of life. Running his business and talking to his guests and staff. I send my sincere condolences to his family.”

Another individual on Facebook posted, “This is terrible and so very sad. 💔 I used to watch his videos, and he was always so positive. We have to do better. May he rest peacefully in Heaven, and may his family find the closure, answers, and peace they need. 🙏🏽”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ryan Tapp at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.