Josh Peck Reveals What Inspired Him to Host His New Food Network Show ‘Sweet Deceit’

Actor, comedian, and YouTuber Josh Peck has revealed the surprising thing that inspired him to host his new Food Network reality show.

Peck, 39, is known best for his breakthrough role playing Josh Nichols on the Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake & Josh.” He is also known for appearing in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “The Amanda Show,” voicing Eddie in the “Ice Age” franchise, and for his roles in movies like the sci-fi comedy “Aliens in the Attic,” the horror thriller “ATM,” and the epic biographical thriller “Oppenheimer.”

However, he will now host “Sweet Deceit” alongside Andrew Fuller. Fuller previously appeared as a contestant on the Netflix series “Is It Cake?”

That experience will come in handy for him and Peck. Per IMDb, “Sweet Deceit’s” premise is as follows: “Escalating in difficulty round by round, the teams work together to determine what is cake and prove it with their teeth by biting into their best guess, all in pursuit of a total prize up to $12,000.”

Peck spoke to People about what inspired him to host the new show.

Josh Peck Says Family ‘Couch Debates’ Inspired Him to Host ‘Sweet Deceit’

First and foremost, in his chat with People, Josh Peck emphatically stated that signing on as host of “Sweet Deceit” was an easy decision for him.

He told the popular outlet, “I love these shows.”

Peck then explained the home scenarios that ensured he would sign on. He added, “I am the consumer for a show like this, and having kids who are 7, 3, and 1, I want to do anything that they can watch. We literally watch food competition shows and have our own little couch debates about who’s going to win and who’s got the advantage.”

The star does, however, admit that he was “a bit of a layman” regarding the craft of making the hyper-realistic cakes that feature in his new show. He explained that his experience of cake-making is limited. Peck said, “I have been known to follow the back of a chocolate chip bag recipe pretty on the dot and make some killer cookies.”

“Sweet Deceit” has taught him a lot, however. He says he now has a new level of admiration for people who can make cakes look like everyday objects.

“If I didn’t have a giant amount of respect for bakers and what they do beforehand, I have it times 10 now because they’re insane,” said Peck.

‘Sweet Deceit’ Has Started Airing

The first two episodes of “Sweet Deceit” aired back to back on Monday, October 5.

New episodes will now air weekly at 10:00 PM Eastern Time and 9:00 PM Central Time on Food Network. They become available to stream the next day on HBO Max (meaning you can still catch Monday’s two episodes now).

The first episode, which had an escape room as its setting, focused on “cake legend” Jonny Cakes. Viewers appeared to be impressed.

One person wrote on Instagram, “This man is the boss of cakes!👏”

Another Instagram user said, “Omg god @thejonnycakes your cakes are amazing! Well done!”

There were also compliments for Josh Peck, as one individual commented, “@shuapeck looking good as always commenting this as i watch the show.”

Make sure you catch Josh Peck and Andrew Fuller every Monday on “Sweet Deceit.”

Josh Peck’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.