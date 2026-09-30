Cameron Mathison Shows Off His Fall Spirit—and His Impressive Biceps

Fall has officially arrived, and Cameron Mathison is clearly ready to embrace everything this season has to offer. The Great American Family favorite and Hallmark alum recently got into the spirit with a shopping trip for festive home decor. And, judging by his latest social media post, the reality television host and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant was more than happy to handle all the heavy lifting himself.

Of course, the decor wasn’t the only thing catching fans’ attention. Dressed for the occasion, the “General Hospital” hunk gave followers a pretty good look at his biceps while taking on his latest errand. Let’s just say, this outing came with plenty of seasonal charm, and a little eye candy, too.

Mathison Takes on a Very Festive Fall Errand

Mathison is leaning into the season with a festive shopping trip, and he brought plenty of muscle along for the occasion. In his latest Instagram Reel, the actor can be seen pushing two carts all by himself, filled to the brim with pumpkins and colorful fall flowers, while sporting a tank top that leaves little to the imagination when it comes to those impressively toned arms. “Reporting live from aisle 7, where the pumpkins are plentiful and my Home & Family instincts are fully activated 🎃,” Mathison wrote in the caption of his Sept. 29 Reel.

And, as you might expect, fans had plenty to say. The comments quickly filled up with excitement for the fall season and love for Mathison, the fitting decor he picked out, and perhaps a little appreciation for his physique, too:

“Nice muscles 💪. Looking good Cameron 👍.”

“You are AWESOME!! Miss it soo much!! 🍁🎃🌻.”

“Not sure what’s more charming… the pumpkins or the guy shopping for them 🎃🧡🎃.”

“Aww man, these comments are all so wholesome i almost don’t wanna mention the plentiful pumpkin on the back wagon😏🥵.”

“I miss H & F so much! We have 17 storage boxes of Fall decor. Our house looks like a Hallmark movie exploded. 😆 Let’s go shopping at Hobby Lobby and really do some damage. I miss the grave markers in your yard! 🎃 👻.”

“That looks like a shopping cart of love of course! 😍.”

“😂 but I miss home and family just saying.”

Mathison’s Love of the Fall Season Goes Way Back

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The Emmy-nominated actor and Emmy-winning television host became a familiar face on Hallmark Channel well before joining the daytime lifestyle show, “Home & Family.” Mathison appeared in the “Murder, She Baked” franchise and the first three installments of the rebranded “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” as well as other popular movies, such as “At Home in Mitford,” “A Christmas to Remember,” “Very, Very, Valentine,” and “The Christmas Club.”

He had been an occasional guest co-host on “Home & Family” since 2013, well-known for its seasonal Fall Harvest programming, which featured daily lifestyle content, celebrity interviews, cooking demonstrations, DIY crafts, and home improvement tips. Mathison officially joined the show full-time alongside Debbie Matenopoulos in 2018 following the departure of longtime co-host Mark Steines earlier that year, according to Deadline. The actor was named the full-time co-host starting with Season 7, which premiered on September 4, 2018. Mathison went on to co-host “Home & Family” for three seasons.

The Hallmark Channel ultimately announced that the series would end with its ninth season, with the final episode airing Aug. 4, 2021.