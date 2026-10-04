After making the leap from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family, Candace Cameron Bure is gearing up for an exceptionally busy holiday season this year.

That’s because she’s about to debut not one but two different Christmas movies for the network.

Fans are advised to buckle up, because the first of them is just a few days away.

‘A Second Chance Christmas’

Great American Family A Second Chance Christmas

First up for Cameron Bure is “A Second Chance Christmas.” Per GAF, the film centers on Anna and James Campbell (played by Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe, who both arrive early to their family cabin in Townsend, Tennessee, ahead of a planned Christmas celebration with their adult children.

“When an unexpected ice storm hits, knocking out power and cell service and closing the roads, their kids are unable to join them, leaving Anna and James stranded alone together for several days.”reads the synopsis. “Forced to rely on candlelight, firewood, and improvised meals, they begin revisiting old traditions while uncovering long-held misunderstandings. As they reflect on how they each misread pivotal moments in the past and share how their faith has reshaped them, the storm outside becomes a backdrop for reconciliation and renewed connection, turning what was meant to be an awkward holiday obligation into a meaningful second chance.”

Premiere: Thursday, October 8 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, October 10 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

Great American Family A Sweet Christmas Anniversary

Next will be “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary.” The third film in the “Home Sweet Christmas” franchise reunites Cameron Bure with co-star Cameron Mathison.

In this one, their characters, Sophie and Sam, “embark to celebrate their first anniversary in picturesque Salzburg, a sprawling Christmas postcard town adorned with decorations and lights, a place one can almost smell the scents of mulled wine and gingerbread,” notes the synopsis.

“What begins as a romantic first-year getaway quickly transforms into a lavish royal mystery when a charismatic hotelier draws the couple into a world of festive surprises,” the synopsis adds. “As Sophie uncovers a hidden connection to a beloved Christmas song, she and Sam must navigate the host’s surprising twists to safeguard their love — and to rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.”



Premiere: Tuesday, November 24 on Great American Pure Flix; Friday, November 27 on Great American Family and GFAM+

‘A Very Arctic Christmas’

Great American Family A Very Arctic Christmas

Not only is Cameron Bure starring in two Christmas movies for Great American Family, she’s also executive producing another one — which stars her “Sweet Christmas Anniversary” co-star Cameron Mathison, alongside Hallmark Channel fan favorite and “Lioness” action hero Jill Wagner.

In this film, Mathison plays a single dad named Jim, who is continuing a holiday tradition with his spirited, science-minded 20-year-old daughter Isla (Maya Rose Skabar), in which they alternate who decides how to spend Christmas each year.

“Jim, a former major league baseball player turned broadcaster, never misses hosting his annual Christmas Eve show from Times Square – until Isla persuades him to take a once-in-a-lifetime Arctic cruise, promising they will return in time for his broadcast,” reads the synopsis.

“When a timing mix-up leaves them stranded in an arctic town after their ship departs without them, their carefully planned holiday quickly turns into an unforgettable adventure,” adds the synopsis. “With no planes, trains, or automobiles available, they must rely on wildlife conservationist Jane (Wagner) and her rugged tundra buggy to navigate the frozen wilderness. As they journey through the awe-inspiring Arctic — from the glow of the Aurora Borealis to the famed Polar Bear Capital of the World — Isla embraces the glory of nature, Jim wrestles with letting go of control, and Jane brings heart and charm to the path forward.”

Premiere: Thursday, October 29 on Great American Pure Flix; Saturday, October 31 on Great American Family and GFAM+