“When Hope Calls” is having a moment.

That’s the message from a new Great American Family press release declaring that “Brookfield is booming.”

Per the release, “When Hope Calls” — the spinoff of beloved Hallmark Channel hit “When Calls the Heart” — has been a ratings phenomenon, surging into the top 10 TV shows in America now that it’s been added to Netflix.

Ahead of the upcoming season, GAF is offering fans a special sneak peek via the release of a treasure trove of photos from the set.

Behind the Scenes

Great American Family

Stars Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman, Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan, Hanneke Talbot, Jon McLaren, Wendy Crewson, Kalinka Petrie, Jefferson Brown, Simon Arblaster, Kyana Teresa and Neil Crone are all returning, with the press release declaring that “the off-camera moments may be nearly as much fun as what fans see on screen.”

Great American Family

Per the release, “Behind the scenes, it’s all laughs, camaraderie, cast selfies, and the kind of easy chemistry that makes this ensemble click. Between takes, the stars are clearly having a blast reuniting in Brookfield, giving fans an irresistible first look at a season already filled with warmth, romance and plenty of personality.”

Great American Family

As GAF reminds, seasons two and three of “When Hope Calls” are available to stream now on Great American Pure Flix, while the first season will become available on October 25, “making now the perfect time to catch up before Season Four, which Hopefuls can look forward to in early 2027.”

A Treasure Trove of Photos

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

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Great American Family

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Great American Family

A New Audience on Netflix

The arrival of “When Hope Calls” to Netflix in mid-September has been exciting for the show’s cast, particularly star Cindy Busby.

“It feels very exciting for our show to reach an even broader audience, who may not know yet about our period piece family-friendly series, through Netflix, especially because of its binge-worthy appeal,” she said in an interview with What’s On Netflix.



“‘When Hope Calls’ already has a very loyal following on Great American Family, but the more people we can introduce to our show, the better, and Netflix is certainly a great outlet for that,” Busby added. “I have no doubt that those who love watching ‘Heartland’ will also love watching ‘When Hope Calls.'”

Busby also detailed the show’s premise for those new Netflix viewers who may not be familiar with the show.

“‘When Hope Calls’ is about the townsfolk of a 1920s frontier town called Brookfield, centered around the New Hope orphanage. Brookfield reminds us of a simpler time when we relied on community and connection to get us through triumphant and challenging times. It’s about heart, coming together, Mounties, ranchers, and romance,” she explained.

“Everyone wants to be able to relax and watch something with their family that won’t ignite more stress and anxiety in a world that can feel overwhelming,” she said of the show’s appeal. “‘When Hope Calls’ is a feel-good show, with relatable fun characters and heartwarming storylines. It’s a family-friendly show that brings people together, which is something I feel we’re all craving a little bit more of.”