Longtime ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Welcomes New Baby

Jesse Williams, who starred for 12 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy,” has welcomed his first child together with his wife, Alejandra Onieva, whom he married in 2026. The 45-year-old revealed the baby is here by sharing a video of himself reaching into a refrigerator for milk on Monday, September 28.

Onieva, a Spanish actress who appeared with Jesse in the Prime series “Hotel Costiera,” showed off her bump in an Instagram post a little over a month ago, posing in a flower crown and long white dress.

In the video, Williams humorously recited a line from Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” as his family members could be heard chattering in the background in Spanish. “English, alright! English! I want my son to speak English! Bad enough his name is Hector!” he dramatically exclaimed before slamming the fridge.

Also on Monday, Williams’ wife further confirmed the news of the baby’s arrival by posting an Instagram Story showing a short video of an infant lying on her stomach and wiggling its tiny feet. She did not show the baby’s face or reveal the gender.

Jesse joined the cast in 2009 in the recurring role of the adorable plastic surgeon Jackson Avery, before the character was promoted to a full-time regular. Before that, he was best known for his role as art model Leo in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.”

He left his role as a “Grey’s” regular in May 2021.

Jesse previously welcomed two children with his first wife, a real estate agent and entrepreneur, whom he married in 2012. The pair finalized their divorce in October 2020.

Who Is Jesse Williams’ Wife Alex Onieva?

Back in May, TMZ broke the shock news that the heartthrob had been married to Onieva for several months, with most of his fans none the new development in his love life.

Onieva, around 34 years old, is an actress and model hailing from Madrid, Spain. Her Instagram account indicates she is represented by Curtis Brown Talent, View Management, and Lucía del Río Management.

Jesse Williams & His Wife Alex Onieva Were Romantically Linked Around ‘Hotel Costiera’ Production

The surprise TMZ report about the marriage news cited insiders as saying the pair had been married “for a few months now after pulling off a super low-key ceremony that flew completely under the radar.” The story went on to say Williams and Onieva became a couple in 2025, when they met while filming the Prime action series “Hotel Costiera” in Italy.

In the series, Jesse plays a former marine who is sent on a quest to find the missing daughter of his hotel owner boss. Onieva plays a supporting character in the series named Sheryl.

The media first caught on to the pairing around September 25, when JustJared referred to Onieva as Jesse’s “new girlfriend” while sharing snaps of the actors walking hand-in-hand at the “Hotel Costiera” premiere.

The outlet had previously published photos of the pair in Madrid with the caption, “Jesse Williams appears to have a new love in his life.”

After parting ways with his first wife and later being romantically linked to a few different actresses as well as beauty director Ciarra Pardo, Jesse faced cheating rumors which he addressed head-on.

He said in 2017 on Jay Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44,” “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden [people] are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship—like thee most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart—that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”