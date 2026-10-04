Why Sheryl Lee Ralph Believes ‘Abbott Elementary’ Can Be the Next ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Following the styles of other beloved comedies like “The Office” and “Parks & Recreation,” mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” premiered in 2021 and captured fans’ attention right away. The series follows the challenging lives of teachers in a Philadelphia public school.

As fans eagerly anticipate the season six premiere, one star has high hopes for the show’s future. Sheryl Lee Ralph believes it has the drive to go the distance, possibly even rivaling “Grey’s Anatomy.“

Sheryl Lee Ralph Believes in the Future of ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on “Abbott Elementary.” With decades of teaching experience under her belt, she often serves as a maternal figure for the younger teachers. However, she also struggles to keep up with the latest trends in technology and pop culture.

“I love Barbara Howard so much,” the actress told PEOPLE about her character. “I’m not going to tell you I’m tired of her because I’m not tired of her. I want to take this journey with her.”

“If this show lasts for five more seasons — that would be 11 seasons now — I would love to still be with her, and just as I continue to grow, I really hope Barbara Howard continues to grow, but it’s all in the hands of Quinta Brunson in the writers’ room,” Ralph admitted.

Quinta Brunson is the creator of the show and also stars as the main character, Janine Teagues.

Though the decision isn’t up to her, Sheryl Lee Ralph feels that the sky is the limit when it comes to “Abbott Elementary.”

“I look at it like this: If ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ could be on for 20 years, why can’t we?” she told the outlet.

Popular medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered on ABC in 2005. After 21 years, it’s premiering its 23rd season this fall.

Other Stars Prepare For New Storylines & Adventures This Season

This season, Tyler James Williams’ character, Gregory Eddie, is stepping into a new role as assistant principal.

“He was just getting comfortable as a teacher,” Williams told Awards Radar this year. “I think the thing that I fear most for Gregory — because for me, he has to be real, he lives inside of me somewhere — is that he gets comfortable and then he gets stagnant.”

“He needs to be forced to grow because he likes to stay within his comfort zone, and now the classroom is his comfort zone, but he has a lot more to give than that,” Williams explained. “We see it in a lot of different [ways], like even with ‘Goofgirl’ and his after-school programs. You see that he’s not just teaching; he’s helping shape and usher the next generation of men, women, [and] how young men interact with young women.”

Williams added that he’s excited for fans to watch Gregory’s relationship with Janine grow and deepen this year. The wait is nearly over and the show will be back on television in a matter of days.

“Abbott Elementary” season six premieres on ABC at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7. New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.