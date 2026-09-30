Andrew Walker & Erin Cahill’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie Poster Features Wild Costars

As Hallmark gets ready to entertain viewers with its annual Christmas movies, the channel has also just given fans a reason to get excited about Andrew Walker and Erin Cahill’s new seasonal story, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley.”

Premiering on Saturday, November 21, at 8 p.m. (or 7 p.m. Central), before streaming the next day on Hallmark+, you definitely need to check out the new poster for the movie, which happens to boast some pretty wild costars.

Check Out Andrew, Erin & Multiple Adorable Animals

The Hallmark Channel shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 29, and added a caption, telling social media users, “🐾 Sometimes the path to something special leads exactly where you least expect it…”

Walker also shared the post in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Can’t wait for everyone to see this one with the incredible @theerincahill 🫶”

As for Cahill, she popped the post into her Instagram Stories as well, and added text, saying, “Loved working with my dear @awalkk35 and can’t wait for this One! ❤️”

In the post, you can see the “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” poster, which features Walker and Cahill smiling while holding hands and crossing the street of a quiant-looking town that’s been drawn in the background.

Of course, you can’t ignore the fact that the two stars of the movie are surrounded by others that might also appear in the story, including various animals. All wearing a festive collar, bow or hat, check out the dog (a corgi, to be exact), the chicken and the sheep, not to mention the llama!

Naturally, this might make you curious about what this story is about.

A Small Town, a Tricky Problem & a Must-See Romance

Hallmark Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker in ‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ from Hallmark

When “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” premieres on the Hallmark Channel (and then streams on Hallmark+), you’ll be able to kick back, relax and watch as Walker and Cahill deliver a story that focuses on a fish-out-of-water situation, a particular predicament that must be overcome and, of course, a heartwarming romance that you don’t want to miss. At the same time, viewers will get to see adorable animals!

“On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season,” the Hallmark Channel tells potential viewers. “When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet.”

Although that sounds harmless enough, the two don’t exactly hit it off at first — quite the opposite, in fact. However, things take a turn in their relationship when the people in town fail to accept Goldie, and Cohen steps in to try to help her endear herself to those around them.

While we have no doubt that Walker and Cahill have a fabulous dynamic, they’re not alone onscreen. Hallmark goes on to note that “Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep.”