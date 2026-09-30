Emmy-Winning Hallmark Alum Announces the Loss of Adored 13-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Deeply Heartbroken’

Hallmark alum Chad Lowe, who unforgettably co-starred alongside Tommy Lee Jones in the 1988 Hallmark Hall of Fame film “April Morning,” announced in a statement to People on Tuesday, September 29, that his 13-year-old daughter Fiona has died.

Just a little over a year ago, Lowe took to his Instagram to joyfully celebrate Fiona’s 13th birthday. “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!” he wrote.

People says in the joint statement they were provided by the teen’s family, they called her “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

Lowe shares Fiona with his wife Kim Painter, a casting director whom he married in 2010.

The mag says the statement went on to say that Fiona was “adored” by her two sisters, 17-year-old Mabel and 10-year-old Nixie.

The family also called her “the light of our lives.” They also said the incident was “devastating” to the entire family and asked for prayers.

Along with “April Morning,” Lowe also in the 2005 Hallmark Channel movie “Fielder’s Choice,” a family baseball picture co-starring George Segal.

More recently, he’s portrayed Clyde Bennett in 2018’s 3-part “Hailey Dean Mysteries.”

Lowe was previously a prominent ’90s film and television actor. In 1993, he won an Emmy Award for his role as Jesse McKenna on the ABC family drama series “Life Goes On.”

Chad Lowe Shared a Mental Health Crisis Hotline While Announcing the Loss of 13-Year-Old Daughter Fiona

The 58-year-old actor, who is the younger brother of “St. Elmo’s Fire” star Rob Lowe, did not go into detail in his statement about the cause of Fiona’s death, but he did hint that it involved a mental health crisis by informing everyone, “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

It should be noted that contacting such a hotline can potentially lead to involuntary confinement in a mental health institution of you or your minor child, even without parental consent, and that facilities do not always abide by the legal time limits for how long a person can be held.

Chad Lowe’s Costar Tommy Lee Jones Lost His Own Daughter Last Year

Lowe’s tragedy comes less than a year after his “April Morning” costar Tommy Lee Jones lost his cherished daughter, Victoria, who was 34 years old.

TMZ was among the first to report on Thursday, January 1, 2026 that the only daughter of the legendary actor and filmmaker was found deceased inside a California hotel, the Fairmont San Francisco, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Before her death, Victoria was following in her father’s Hollywood footsteps. She had her debut acting role in 2002’s “Men in Black II,” before going on to appear in other films such as “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” and “Sorry, Haters.”

In February, People reported they’d learned the death was deemed an accident and attributed to drug toxicity.

Chad and Kim Celebrated the Arrival of Their 3rd and Final Daughter a Decade Ago, During His Run on ‘Pretty Little Liars’

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Chad and Kim welcomed their third daughter, Nixie, amid his run on the smash hit ABC Family drama “Pretty Little Liars.” Chad played Byron, the father of Lucy Hale’s character Aria Montgomery.