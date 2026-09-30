‘Is It Worth Traveling to the Hallmark Christmas Experience?’ What Fans Have To Say

The Hallmark Christmas Experience is scheduled to take place again this year and is set to thrill fans with the kind of experiences that could end up making lifelong memories.

But does the event deliver on what it promises? Find out what those who have been to the seasonal celebration have to say!

What Is the Hallmark Christmas Experience?

Hallmark The Hallmark Christmas Experience

Before you hear what others have to say about the Hallmark Christmas Experience, you surely need to know what it is and everything it has to offer. That’s not to mention being aware of how much it costs.

Being held this year during the weekends between November 27 and December 20, the event’s website explains that it “is an immersive holiday celebration in Kansas City where fans can celebrate the season with Hallmark stars, festive activities, and magical moments.” Also noting that “[t]icket packages are the best way to experience it all,” they give you access to “Stars on Stage shows with Hallmark stars, Create & Learn Workshops led by Hallmark artists and writers, exclusive photo ops, and more.”

Those who attend (and secure certain packages/tickets) will be able to enjoy various activities, including holiday light shows, outdoor ice skating, festive photo opportunities, a pop-up shop with Hallmark merch and Christmas market vendors, as well as “savory bites, sweet treats, and your favorite holiday drinks.”

Stars who are scheduled to attend this year include:

Weekend 1, November 27-29 – Host Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, B.J. Britt, Brooke D’Orsay, Erin Cahill, Hunter King, Lacey Chabert, Melissa Peterman, Nikki DeLoach, Scott Michael Foster, Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes.

Weekend 2, December 4-6 – Host Jonathan Bennett, Alison Sweeney, Brendan Penny, Emilie Ullerup, Heather Hemmens, Holland Roden, Kristoffer Polaha, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Rachel Boston, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tyler Hynes and Wes Brown.

Weekend 3, December 11-13 – Host Jonathan Bennett, Benjamin Ayres, Ben Rosenbaum, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chris McNally, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Jill Hennessy, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Lachlan Quarmby, Lori Loughlin, Pascale Hutton, Roan Curtis and Viv Leacock.

Weekend 4, December 18-20 – Host Jonathan Bennett, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Catherine Bell, Holly Robinson Peete, James Denton, Kimberley Sustad, Lyndsy Fonseca, Paul Campbell, Robert Buckley, Victor Webster and Will Kemp.

Ticket passes and packages are offered at a range of prices and, in turn, include various perks, such as the Night on the Square Pass ($20) and the Day Pass ($99). There’s also the Be Merry ticket package ($299), the Find Magic ticket package ($749) and the Make Memories Package ($1,799). FYI: The latter (and priciest) package is already sold out for all four weekends!

So…Is the Hallmark Christmas Experience Worth It?

Hallmark The Hallmark Christmas Experience

Although the event certainly sounds appealing, one curious person took to Reddit to ask, “Is it worth traveling to the Hallmark Christmas Experience?”

They included a little more context to their query, writing, “My aunt invited me to join her at the Hallmark Christmas Experience this year but I don’t live in the US so it would be a long travel to go to Kansas City for this. For those who have gone, is it worth going to?”

The Reddit user also asked, “What are the best parts of it[?] … I’ve gone to other conventions and I’ve had to really hustle and line up to get in panels or I wouldn’t make the cut and was wondering if it was same experience. If I’m going to travel that far, I want to ensure I get to see the stars shows. Would love any help or feedback to make this decision!”

Some people responded by noting that various factors play into the decision to attend and the perceived worth of the event, including how far you might have to travel and how much of a Hallmark fan you happen to be.

However, one fan who attended the first year of the Hallmark Christmas Experience and had a Be Merry package, while going with a non-Hallmark-watching friend who went for free, wrote, “We had a great time looking at the markets and enjoying themed food and drinks. We did the ice skating and took a tour of the Hallmark office and she watched the free movies when I was in my ticketed events.”

Mentioning that they were also “able to explore around the city as well” when not attending events, the helpful person concluded their message by saying, “I had a great time but I am a big Hallmark Christmas fan.”