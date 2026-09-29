Odette Annable’s Dreamy Holiday Photos Show off Her Friendship With a WWE Hall of Fame Star

Fortunately for fans of Odette Annable, when the actress spends time away from work, she not only tends to enjoy getaways that involve idyllic locations and enviable experiences, but she also shares plenty of photos of what she’s been doing.

That’s just what she did back in May when she posted sweet family vacation pics with her famous husband and their girls, and that’s what she’s done once again by popping up shots from her dreamy holiday with her close friend, WWE Hall of Fame star Stacy Keibler.

Odette & Stacy Took a Cooking Class by the Water

If you don’t follow Odette on social media, then you likely missed the Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday, September 29, which featured a collection of photos from her recent time away from filming a new series or movie.

The first image showed the Hallmark star and her husband, actor Dave Annable, standing on a patch of grass above the water, which stretches out behind them and meets the stunning sky.

In another shot, the actress — who can also be seen as Samantha Arias (a.k.a. Reign) in DC’s “Supergirl” and as a forensic medical investigator in the upcoming horror “Postmortem” — holds a wine glass while showing off her chic look.

Continue to flip through the gallery, and you’ll see where the “Kentucky Roses” star was dining with a group and lounging by the pool, while also getting a look at her sleek swimsuit and stylish outfits.

That’s not to overlook the fact that, in other photos, Odette can be seen with Stacy as the actress and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum, who have been friends for years, spent time together. Along with posing for a photo amid the gorgeous landscape, they also appeared to be taking an outdoor cooking lesson together. We’re sure plenty of fans would love to get a taste of what they whipped up!

Odette & Stacy Have Been Friends for Over 20 Years

When we say that Odette and Stacy have been friends for years, we mean years. In fact, on August 15, 2023, the actress shared a pair of photos of herself, Stacy and their husbands on Instagram — one from decades ago and one that was taken more recently — and added a caption, writing, “Now and then. ⛰️🫶🏽 #friendsfor20years”

Just a few months before that, on April 2, 2023, she popped up another post dedicated to the friendship, writing, “2 DECADES ago I met a girl named @stacykeibler and I knew the night we met that we’d become sisters.”

“What a gift it is to see you SHINE,” Odette continued. “Watching you get inducted into the @wwe HALL OF FAME was surreal. It comes with determination, gratitude, tenacity, kindness, passion and a whole lot of FUN. Dave and I were in tears seeing you own the stage. You deserve it all and boy am I grateful I get to do life with you. I love you!!!! Congratulations!!! #wwehof”

The post prompted quite a few comments, including one from fellow star and friend of both Odette and Stacy, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who shared a simple yet heartfelt message, writing, “Looooooove.”