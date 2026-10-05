Andrew Walker & Wes Brown Are Giving Fans a Major Hallmark Hunk Double Take

Hallmark has no shortage of handsome leading men, but Andrew Walker and Wes Brown together are a pairing fans can get excited about. The longtime actors recently joined forces for a Sunday outing, and Walker’s latest post on social media is giving fans a closer look at the pair’s day together at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers game from Oct. 4.

Walker shared a few highlights from the day, including a selfie of the two actors looking all smiles and a video of Brown arriving with two beers in hand. Because what’s a Sunday Funday without a couple of cold ones? The fun snapshots offer a glimpse at these two Hallmark favorites enjoying some well-deserved time away from set.

Walker Shares His Seattle Sunday Funday With Brown

Walker gave fans a peek at the football-filled afternoon on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from the game. The post includes a smiling selfie with Brown, a video of the game, a snapshot of the crowded stadium, and a particularly hilarious moment that shows Brown cheering after bringing them beers. Alongside the post, Walker kept his caption short and sweet, writing in support of the Chargers:

“SUNDAY / FUNDAY

Sundays are meant for football. 🏈 😜

#gobolts⚡️⚡️⚡️”

Naturally, fans had plenty to say about seeing the two Hallmark stars together. Here’s a look at some of the reactions in the comments:

“Love you’re in Seattle!! This was great game for Hawks!! Can you fix your hashtag. Seahawks is spelled wrong 😂.”

“Welcome to Seattle! And it’s Go Hawks! 😜.”

“This movie next! ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chargers Bromance.'”

“Omg! My favorite Hallmark star is in Seattle! I knew I should’ve gone to the game today. Ahhh!! Hope you’re having a great time! Go Hawks! 💚🏈💙.”

“Two of my favorite Hallmark Hunks in Seattle! 💙💙🔥.”

“I hope you guys had a great time at the football game? Your both looking great 👍.”

Fans Are Still Waiting for Walker & Brown to Share the Screen Together

Getty Kimberley Sustad, Holly Robinson Peete, Victor Webster, B.J. Britt, Darren Abbott, Tyler Hynes, Barbara Niven, Benjamin Ayres, Alison Sweeney, Heather Hemmens, Scott Michael Foster, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Michelle Vicary, Andie MacDowell, Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Rachel Boston, Nikki DeLoach, Marilu Henner, Autumn Reeser, Erin Cahill, Niall Matter and Jonathan Bennett celebrate Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday with a Special Sunset Cruise event on the Hudson on August 05, 2026 in New York City.

As fun as it is to see Walker and Brown hanging out off-screen, Hallmark fans have yet to see the two actors team up for a movie. Both actors have become familiar faces across the network, with Walker starring in fan-favorite films, including the “Curious Caterer” movie series, “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Bottled with Love,” and “Christmas Tree Lane,” while Brown has also appeared in beloved movies, such as the “Haul Out the Holly” movie series, “Christmas at Graceland,” “Sweet Pecan Summer,” and “Christmas Cookies.”

The two actors have crossed paths through Hallmark outside of its scripted movies, though. Walker and Brown were both featured in “Christmas at Sea,” Hallmark’s four-part series documenting the network’s official Hallmark Christmas Cruise, alongside fellow Hallmark favorites like Tyler Hynes, Jonathan Bennett, Erin Cahill, Nikki DeLoach, and more.

Their latest Sunday outing raises the obvious question: Could a Walker-Brown Hallmark movie be in the cards someday? The pair certainly seem to have the buddy chemistry down, so it’s easy to imagine them bringing that same dynamic to the screen. Until then, fans will have to settle for catching these two together in fun moments like this.