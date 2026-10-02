Brennan Elliott Has the Sweetest Words for His ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Co-Star Lacey Chabert

If you’re watched enough Hallmark movies over the years, chances are you’ve seen Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert fall in love, solve a mystery together, or both. The longtime co-stars have shared the screen in plenty of fan-favorite movies, and their connection goes far beyond the cameras. Elliott recently gave fans a sweet reminder of just how long he and Chabert have known each other, and the message he shared for her birthday makes it clear that their on-screen chemistry comes from years of genuine friendship.

The actors have shared the screen in ten Hallmark movies, beginning with the 2015 romantic favorite “All of My Heart.” They went on to reprise their roles as Jenny and Brian in “All of my Heart: Inn Love” and “All of my Heart: The Wedding,” giving viewers a chance to follow the couple’s journey across three movies.

They later teamed up for a very different kind of story in the cozy “Crossword Mysteries” franchise. Chabert starred as newspaper crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper, while Elliott played NYPD Detective Logan O’Connor, with the pair working together to solve a series of murders. The franchise included five movies, from “A Puzzle to Die For” in 2019 through “Riddle Me Dead” in 2021.

Their other collaborations include “A Christmas Melody” and “His & Hers,” further cementing their place as one of Hallmark’s most beloved on-screen duos.

Elliott’s Touching Tribute for Chabert’s Birthday

Elliott made it clear that his relationship with Chabert is just as meaningful as their many on-screen collaborations, celebrating his “dear friend” Chabert with an adorable birthday message on Instagram.

“#happybirthday yesterday to my good friend @thereallacey! Everyone knows we have done many many movies together but even more important than that I’ve known here forever and am very proud to say that she is also a dear friend. 😂 happy bday girl. Hope u enjoyed it surrounded by family and those you love! C u soon! B,” wrote Elliott in the caption of his Oct. 1 Instagram post.

Chabert responded to Elliott in the comments, writing, “Thank you so much! This is so sweet! The biggest hug to you all!”

Fans were quick to join in by wishing Chabert a happy birthday, while also gushing over the pair’s friendship:

“@brennanelliott2 I love you @thereallacey so much, individually, and also on screen together. You two really need to be cast in another movie ASAP! I hope Lacey had a fantabulous birthday yesterday! ❤️🎉🎈🎁🎂.”

“You guys have great screen chemistry. Your movies are so fun to watch! We need another installment to the ‘All of my Heart’ films.”

“Happy Birthday. I love the movies you two have done together. I can watch them multiple times. You are great together.”

“Happy birthday @thereallacey! I hope your day was as beautiful as you are! 💜.”

Elliott Would ‘Love’ to Bring Detective Logan O’Connor Back to the Screen

While Elliott has made it clear that there aren’t any new “Crossword Mysteries” projects to announce just yet, he has also expressed his enthusiasm for stepping back into Detective Logan O’Connor’s shoes. The actor recently shared how much it means to him that fans continue to champion the series and made it clear he’d be happy to revisit the character if the opportunity ever comes along.

“Happy Sunday #brennies,” Elliott greeted fans in the caption of his August 2 Instagram post. “Just had to give a huge THANKYOU and that I hear you all wanting more #crosswordmysteries movies. I’m sure @hallmarkchannel hears you too.”

He continued, “I will let you all know if I hear anything, but just wanted to say that I am so glad you all enjoy this series so much and I’d love to bring the character of this guy #detectiveloganoconnor back to your screens. Here is to that maybe happening some day! But touches my heart how much you all love it and want many more.”