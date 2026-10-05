Lori Loughlin Dishes on Life Following Divorce Filing

Lori Loughlin is embracing a new chapter — and she is doing it with a little more confidence, adventure and edge.

The “Full House” alum, 62, opened up to US Weekly about life as a newly single woman and empty nester while promoting her new collection with LOLA by Laurie Felt, which debuts on QVC Monday, Oct. 5.

Loughlin said the changes in her personal life have also influenced the way she approaches fashion.

Laughlin Filed For Divorce Last Month

“I would say that I’m feeling maybe even a bit more adventurous and playful in the way that I’m dressing now,” Loughlin said. “I think I dress age appropriately and all of that. I’m not trying to be my daughter’s age.”

Loughlin shares daughters Bella, 28, and Olivia Jade, 27, with estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli. Back in September Loughlin filed for divorce from Giannulli, 63, one year after the couple separated.

As she moves forward on her own, the Hallmark star said she is allowing herself to experiment more with her appearance.

“I’m definitely leaning into having some more fun and feeling a little bit sexier” in her independent era, she said, adding that she is doing so “but in my own way, what makes me feel confident.”

The actress said changing up her usual style has been “really exciting and fun” as she settles into a different stage of her life.

“I think I’m at a place in my life where I feel comfortable enough to put something together that maybe feels a little bit edgier or a little out of my box,” Loughlin shared.

Her transition into empty-nest life has also been something she has experienced alongside longtime friend Laurie Felt. The pair are working together on Loughlin’s new collection and navigating changes in their personal lives at the same time.

“We’re both going through a transition. And we are embracing it and we are having fun,” Loughlin said.

Laughlin Is Stepping Outside of Her Comfort Zone

That willingness to embrace the unexpected recently extended beyond her wardrobe. Loughlin recalled spending time at Disney World with her “Full House” costars a couple of months ago when John Stamos convinced her to ride a roller coaster.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I don’t do roller-coasters,’” she remembered. “And he’s like, ‘No, you do now.’ And he made me get on that roller-coaster. I was terrified. And I went on the roller-coaster and I had the best time. It was so exhilarating.”

Loughlin said the experience ultimately pushed her to keep trying new things. After riding the first roller coaster, she decided she wanted to go on another. By the end of the day, she had tried four new rides.

For Loughlin, the experience represented more than simply overcoming a fear.

“I think that is symbolic of how I’m embracing life right now. There might be trepidation, but I’m gonna try it. What’s the worst that can happen?” she said. “You don’t like it or it doesn’t work out? At least you tried it. And you might be pleasantly surprised.”