Meghan Ory Shares ‘The Spirit of Halloween’ Sneak Peek With Comical ‘Spoiler’

Hallmark fans are getting a little taste of spooky season with Meghan Ory‘s upcoming movie, “The Spirit of Halloween,” and apparently, they should also expect a few laughs along the way. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the new movie, but it was her accompanying spoiler that really got fans talking.

Yep, it seems like Ory is already giving viewers a heads-up about what to expect from her character. And honestly, if the movie is anything like its playful promotional video, Hallmark fans could be in for a fun Halloween treat!

“The Spirit of Halloween” premieres next week, bringing together Ory and fellow Hallmark favorite Kevin McGarry for a holiday-themed romantic story with a supernatural twist.

Meghan Ory Gives Hallmark Fans a Funny Little Spoiler

Ory took to Instagram on Thursday, October 1, 2026, to share a bit of a sneak peek of the upcoming Hallmark movie. She captioned the post:

“Don’t miss #thespiritofhalloween October 10 on @hallmarkchannel”

But it was the onscreen text and video that stole the show.

“Spoiler. I fall down a lot in this amazing movie!“

Well, there you have it! While Hallmark is keeping most of the movie’s surprises under wraps, Ory apparently decided fans deserved at least one very important detail ahead of the premiere.

Let’s be real, a movie featuring three spooky spirits, Halloween festivities, and a romantic storyline already sounds like a recipe for some entertaining moments. Throw in a leading lady who apparently spends a fair amount of time falling down, and there could be even more fun in store.

And honestly, it’s the kind of playful behind-the-scenes peek that makes fans even more excited to see what happens when the movie finally airs.

Hallmark Fans Are Already Excited for the Halloween Movie

Hallmark Kevin McGarry in Hallmark’s “The Spirit of Halloween” (2026)

The official Hallmark Channel account kicked off the comments with:

“This is going to be scary good! 🤭🧡”

And honestly, it seems like the network isn’t the only one looking forward to this Halloween treat. Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one commenting:

“Yay!!! Bring on the fun! 🧛‍♂️👰🕶”

Another fan even thought the movie deserved a spot on a different streaming platform, writing:

“This should be on Netflix instead of Hallmark!”

Of course, plenty of viewers were simply excited to have another Halloween movie to add to their watchlists.

“I will watch it as I love Halloween 👻,”

“So excited. Looks like a lot of fun. Can’t wait❤️🫶”

And for those who love a good seasonal movie, one viewer summed it up perfectly with:

“My kind of movie 🎃”

Yep, Hallmark fans seem more than ready for this one!

But the excitement wasn’t limited to viewers who haven’t seen the movie yet. Eric Rutin (a.k.a. @hallmarkmoviereviewer) also shared his thoughts, saying:

“This was super cute. Especially the end!”

Now, that last part is particularly interesting. What exactly happens at the end? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but it seems like Rutin’s comment has given them another reason to look forward to the premiere.

Between the spooky premise, familiar Hallmark faces, and Ory’s hilarious falling-down spoiler, there’s already plenty for viewers to anticipate.

What Is ‘The Spirit of Halloween’ About?

Hallmark Meghan Ory and Lachlan Quarmby in Hallmark’s “The Spirit of Halloween” (2026)

“The Spirit of Halloween” is a modern retelling of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” but with a different holiday twist.

Instead of Christmas spirits visiting Ebenezer Scrooge, Hallmark is giving viewers a Halloween-themed story centered on a woman who isn’t exactly a fan of the holiday.

According to Hallmark’s synopsis:

“Everly Stone is very firmly anti-Halloween. That is, until she is visited by three friendly yet spooky spirits who help her rediscover her true self and see what she’s been missing all along.”

The premise puts a fun spin on a familiar story, trading the traditional Christmas setting for something a little more fitting for October. And with three spooky visitors involved, there should be plenty of opportunities for Halloween-themed surprises.

Hallmark fans may also recognize Ory from “Chesapeake Shores” and McGarry from “When Calls the Heart.” Seeing the two lead a movie together adds another familiar pairing for viewers to enjoy.

“The Spirit of Halloween” is also the final new movie premiere in Hallmark’s 2026 Fall Into Love lineup before the network shifts its attention to Countdown to Christmas.

That means viewers have one more fall-themed premiere to enjoy before the holiday movie season officially takes over.

When Does ‘The Spirit of Halloween’ Premiere?

Hallmark Meghan Ory in Hallmark’s “The Spirit of Halloween” (2026)

For fans already adding the movie to their calendars, here’s everything to know about the premiere.

Movie: “The Spirit of Halloween”

“The Spirit of Halloween” Premiere Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET Network: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel Streaming: Hallmark+ on Sunday, October 11, 2026

Hallmark+ on Sunday, October 11, 2026 Starring: Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry

With Halloween just around the corner, the timing certainly seems fitting. And while Hallmark fans will have to wait until October 10 to see just how often Everly finds herself falling down, Ory has already made one thing clear: viewers should expect a little comedy alongside the spooky romance.

Let’s be real, a Halloween-inspired take on “A Christmas Carol” sounds like a fun change of pace for Hallmark, especially for viewers who love the network’s seasonal movies but aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to fall.

And with Ory and McGarry leading the way, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Will you be watching “The Spirit of Halloween” when it premieres?