Melissa Gilbert’s ‘Baby’ Is All Grown Up on His 31st Birthday — See Him Then & Now

“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert was one of the most famous child stars of the 1970s. Now, she has adult children of her own. On social media, Gilbert revealed that she and her family were celebrating her youngest child’s 31st birthday.

See photos of Michael Boxleitner growing up throughout the years and what he looks like today.

Melissa Gilbert’s Youngest Son Turns 31 Today

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Melissa Gilbert is the mother of two sons. She shares her oldest, Dakota, with her first husband, Bo Brinkman. Following their split, she married Bruce Boxleitner and welcomed another son, Michael. He was named for Gilbert’s onscreen father, Michael Landon.

This October, Michael Boxleitner celebrates his 31st birthday.

“The baby of the family is 31 today,” Gilbert shared in a new Instagram post. “It seems like I was just standing over his teeny self in the NICU singing this song. @michaelgarrett95 I’m so incredibly proud of the man you have become. Funny, kind, compassionate, talented, full of integrity, acceptance , love and all the good things. So glad we got to see you and @giavannagenovese today. I love you so, so much sweet boy.”

Getty SAG president Melissa Gilbert hugs her son Michael at the 84th Annual Hollywood Chamber Installation Luncheon Honoring Melissa Gilbert at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel on April 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

Michael Boxleitner has frequently accompanied Melissa Gilbert at various red carpet events. Many fans have seen him grow up by her side over the years.

Several wished Michael a wonderful birthday. A few family friends shared their own special memories.

“Happy, Happy Michael. I remember holding you while you smacked your hands on the table, looked at me, and laughed!!!😍 You are 31, but I still think of those precious infant memories, and smile. EAT CAKE!!! 🎂🎈🎁🎉🥳❤️” a friend wrote.

Michael Boxleitner Adores His Famous Mother

Michael Boxleitner doesn’t maintain a very active social media presence. However, it’s clear that he and his mother share a unique bond.

“There’s nothing more beautiful in this world than a mother’s love for their child,” Boxleitner shared on Mother’s Day in 2024, attaching a photo of his mother holding him as a baby. “It fills my heart with joy to be able to call myself your son. Thank you so much for all of your continued guidance and patience with me on this crazy journey called life. I would not be the person I am today if not for you. Happy Mothers Day Ma❤️”

Getty Melissa Gilbert and her son Michael at the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, November 14, 2001.

According to his IMDb page, Michael Boxleitner has a few acting roles under his belt. He appeared in “FBI: Most Wanted” in 2020 and “Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow” in 2021.

Most recently, Boxleitner was spotted supporting his family in court during his stepfather Timothy Busfield’s child sex abuse trial.

Getty Melissa Gilbert, wife of director and actor Timothy Busfield, her mother Kathy Wood, son Michael Boxleitner and attorney Larry Stein leave the courthouse after Busfield was granted a pre-trial release by Judge David A. Murphy during a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Fans wish Michael Boxleitner and his family well as they celebrate his birthday this week.