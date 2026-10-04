Pascale Hutton Shares Sweet ‘WCTH’ Reunion Photo That’s Absolutely Delighting Fans

If there’s one thing “When Calls the Heart” fans never seem to get tired of, it’s seeing their favorite Hope Valley stars together off-screen. Actress Pascale Hutton gave Hearties, who are the dedicated, passionate fan community behind the beloved Hallmark series, plenty to smile about when she shared a group photo from this year’s Hearties Family Reunion, bringing together several familiar faces from the show.

The annual fan event took place in Vancouver from Oct. 1-4, giving Hearties from near and far the chance to celebrate “When Calls the Heart” alongside members of its cast. Hutton’s photo captures one of the best parts of the weekend: getting to see familiar castmates reconnect while spending time with the fans who have supported the series for years.

Now in its 10th year, the Hearties Family Reunion offers fans a unique behind-the-scenes experience, including opportunities to hear from the cast, visit Hope Valley, and connect with Hearties from around the world. As Hutton’s post makes clear, though, the weekend is about more than getting a special glimpse at the show, it’s also a chance for the “When Calls the Heart” family to be together again.

Hutton Gives Hearties a Reunion Treat

Hutton’s message was short but sweet, capturing her gratitude for the Hearties who continue to show up and help bring Hope Valley to life.

“Always wonderful being together again! Thank you #hearties from near and far who join us today! Love you 🩷,” wrote Hutton in the caption of her Oct. 3 Instagram post. The photo the actress shared features plenty of familiar Hope Valley faces, including Kavan Smith, who plays her husband Leland Coulter on the show, Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery, Andrea Brooks, who plays Dr. Faith Carter, Chris McNally, who plays Lucas Bouchard, Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan Grant, and Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton.

It didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments with their own messages for Hutton and the rest of the cast, including enthusiastic greetings and plenty of love for their favorite “When Calls the Heart” stars:

“SO fun seeing everyone together!! ❤️❤️.”

“Best cast ever! You all look amazing! 💜.”

“It was so good seeing you all today at the WCRH Reunion! We all loved getting to see you in person. This show means so much to so many. Love you ALL!❤️.”

“We LOVED seeing you all what an amazing cast so humble and so funny!❤️.”

“The smiles on all your faces says it all!! 👏👏❤️❤️.”

“Looking forward to watching the new season ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

What We Know About ‘WCTH’ Season 14 So Far

“When Calls the Heart” Season 14 is set to premiere in January 2027, with production currently underway in British Columbia.

Marilu Henner is joining the cast in Season 14, according to a Sept. 21 article from People. Henner is set to play Nathan’s mother, Bernice “Birdie” Grant, who is described as “free-spirited and feisty.” Her appearance coincides with Elizabeth and Nathan’s wedding’s preparations following their engagement during the Season 13 finale.

“I’ve been a proud member of the Hallmark family for many years, and now I’m even more thrilled to be part of its crown jewel, ‘When Calls the Heart!'” she told the outlet in an exclusive statement. “This role is particularly special to me, because I get to play Nathan’s mother, the fabulous and feisty Birdie! And I’m very lucky that Elizabeth [Thornton, played by Erin Krakow] is going to be my daughter-in-law!”

Lori Loughlin will also be making her return to Hope Valley as Abigail Stanton.